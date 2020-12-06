Sting to be Interviewed by Tony Schiavone on AEW Dynamite
It was previously reported that Sting will speak on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW as now announced that Tony Schiavone will be the one to interview him for the segment. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Lance Archer & The Lucha Bros vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and the Blade
* Abadon in action
* Non-title Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2
* Dynamite Diamond Final: MJF vs. Orange Cassidy
* The Inner Circle’s Ultimatum
* Dustin Rhodes vs. 10
* Tony Schiavone to interview Sting
AEW at their innovative best……………. (the 90’s called AGAIN. They want their ideas back)
I so surprised that the AEW mob doesn’t post a complaint. Shoot everytime i see their AEW ideas are retreads everyone call me a hater. The Tony Khan mob is in full effect if ( as usuall ) the WWE screws up.
Only promotion i see doing interesting angles is MLW.
Why would an aew fan complain right now? Sting literally JUST debuted and no one knows what he’s going to be doing. Also, this will be a pretty big ratings boost if I had to guess, so why oh why would an aew fan complain?
@Ryan – why do AEW need sting? This screams of them not knowing their arse from their elbows and are just trying to re-hash wrestlers/angles from the 90’s (Tyson/Shaq)
But we will see Thursday what the numbers say. I think there is a significant amount of people that want to see sting no matter what. It makes aew look like a more legit player in the game.
I feel like aew could somehow get every single wwe contracted wrestler and put on the exact same storylines/matches and the anti aew marks would still hate it.
People will tune in because it’s sting. Once he’s gone, the people who watch for him will go too. They need to build their own brand, like they said they would at the start. TNA/Impact/whatever they are called now tried the same thing with the 90’s/ex-wwe/wcw guys, and now no one cares about them