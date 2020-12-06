Renee Young Reveals Baby Gender

Dec 6, 2020 - by James Walsh

Jon Moxley is going to be a girl dad! Congrats to he and Renee.

3 Responses

  1. Lukie says:
    December 6, 2020 at 12:24 am

    These 2 are the type to come up with an extremely stupid name.. guaranteed

  2. Motorhead says:
    December 6, 2020 at 12:52 am

    It’s a cake…. these gender reveal things are beyond stupid. The height of narcissism. All I got from the post is that that cake looks like it might taste like trash. I miss the days when having a child was a life changing event for the two people it actually matters to. Social media…. oy….

  3. Pisto75666 says:
    December 6, 2020 at 2:29 am

    Only wrestling fandom can turn having a baby into a negative.

