New NXT North American Champion crowned at TakeOver tonight

Johnny Gargano is your new WWE NXT North American Champion.

Tonight’s NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event saw Gargano capture the title by winning a Triple Threat over Damian Priest and former champion Leon Ruff.

This is Gargano’s third reign with the North American Title. Ruff won the title back during the November 11 NXT episode with the major upset win over Gargano.

The match featured interference from several masked men who were wearing the Scream masks that we’ve seen used in this storyline. Priest took out six masked men until one knocked him out with a steel pipe. It was later revealed that Austin Theory was under the mask. The post-show segment saw Gargano celebrate with Theory after the reveal.

Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida: