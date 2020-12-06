James Ellsworth: “WWE is all I ever wanted in my life as a career”

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres, James Ellsworth opened up about his desire to return to WWE somewhere down the line. He said “WWE is all I ever wanted in my life as a career. So I still feel the same way. I know I’ve been there and I’ve accomplished it. That’s that’s my home. And that’s where the James Ellsworth character belongs. I can go to these other places. Like Impact, I had a lot of fun. I did small shows for them and did Bound for Glory PPV and I think they’re doing a tremendous job here recently. If they call me, I’d definitely go and do stuff but maybe, my whole life, I wanted to be a part of the WWE and now that I’ve been there for almost two years, I still just want to be a part of WWE. I miss it and hopefully at some point whether it’s five months from now or five years from now, I’ll return there”.