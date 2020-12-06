An emotional Gerald Brisco discusses his friend Pat Patterson

Gerald Brisco, who was recently let go from his WWE role after over 30 years working for the company, was at Smackdown on Friday for Pat Patterson’s tribute, appearing on screen alongside with Vince McMahon and the rest of the roster at the top of the ramp.

Speaking to WWE Digital, a visibly emotional Brisco said Patterson was part of his family and now heaven has gained a beautiful person who’s laughing and telling his corny jokes.

Brisco described Patterson as a colossal of a character and a human being in the business and had so much knowledge.

“Working with Pat was like working with an encyclopedia. You ask him a question about any time, any era, any talent, and he has a story. He saw the history of our business,” Brisco said.

Brisco added that Patterson gave you everything he had and more and loved teaching and would go to bat for anyone.

Known back then as The Stooges, Patterson and Brisco were a major part of the Attitude Era both behind the scenes and in front of cameras.

You can see the full interview below.