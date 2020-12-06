12/06/20 ROH TV Recap

This week’s episode begins with Quinn McKay discussing the results from last week and they show the highlights from Brody King defeating Shane Taylor & he says that 2 former champions down. Now Rush is next! We see the win from Josh “the Goods” Woods defeating Jay Lethal. In his promo he mentions rebuilding the company on what it truly is/was “the Foundation” (so maybe Josh Woods will turn on Silas Young & join the Foundation?).

– Commentators for the night are Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman. Referee for match #1 is Joe Mandak & Todd Sinclair was the referee for Match #2. Bobby Cruise is the ring announcer for the night.

—-

– Next up we see a promo from Mike Bennett & Vincent. Bennett says he’ll never call Vinny “Vincent”, because he knows him & he wouldn’t have been in the Kingdom if it wasn’t for him. Vincent responds by saying “Mike, tell him (Taven) it’s the biggest mistake he’s ever made, besides you.

Match #1: Mike Bennett defeated Vincent via DQ. After the match Vincent keeps attacking Bennett, but then Taven comes to the rescue. Vincent & Taven brawls around the ring while officials break it up.

—-

– Mark Briscoe announces his new tag team partner will be PCO when they challenge The Foundation (Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal) for the ROH World Tag Team Titles at Final Battle. We see a promo by Tracy Williams discussing how he didn’t win the Pure title but he seen the same thing as Jonathan Gresham and decided to be a part of the Foundation. He says he respects John Walters because he sees the same in Walters as himself. He says he will defeat Walters within 15 minutes with his Facelock (Crossface). Walters cuts a promo next discussing how he was trained by Killer Kowalski & winning the Pure title was the biggest accomplishment at the time. He says that he is Modern day, not a thing of the past. He finishes by saying that Williams is good but not that good & he’ll move him out of the way to get to the Pure title.

– Flip Gordon joins commentary for the next match & says that he should have been included in the ROH Pure Title Tournament.

Match #2: Tracy Williams defeated John Walters with a Piledriver.

—-

– Next Week we see that Flip Gordon will face up against Josh “the Goods” Woods & The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) vs. Mark Briscoe & PCO.

– The closing of the event shows us the upcoming matches for ROH Final Battle on December 18th.

– Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH Pure Title)

– Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Kahn & Bishop) vs. MexiSquad (Flamita, Bandido & Rey Horus) for the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles

– EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

– Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Bateman /w Vita Von Starr)

– Brody King vs. Rush for the ROH World Championship

*Card subject to change*