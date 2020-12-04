WWE Universal Championship match announced for TLC

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend against Kevin Owens in a TLC match at the WWE TLC PPV.

The TLC PPV takes place on December 20th from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Below is the updated card:

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

TLC Match: WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (c) vs. Asuka & Lana

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt