WWE Universal Championship match announced for TLC

Dec 4, 2020 - by Marc Middleton

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend against Kevin Owens in a TLC match at the WWE TLC PPV.

The TLC PPV takes place on December 20th from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Below is the updated card:

WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

TLC Match: WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match
Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (c) vs. Asuka & Lana

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

