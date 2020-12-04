Omega Kayfabes Heel Turn on Twitter: “The Only Power I Have is to Make You Cry”

New AEW World champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter and responded to a fan who was complained that the EVP of AEW should not be booked to win the company’s world title. You can view that exchange below.

Initially, the fan wrote, “Hold up. Can someone tell me why The EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF AEW @KennyOmegamanX is AEW World Champion If this was triple h people would be in an uproar. But Because its @AEW they are allowed to get away with it? Hell No.” Omega then replied, “You’ve got it all wrong. I’m just a lowly Executive Best Wrestler of all time. That’s kinda why I win everything everywhere. That’s how life works.”

Later on, the same user wrote in response, “My Point is if you’re someone in power you should not be world champion.” That prompted Kenny Omega to tweet, “The only power I have is to make you cry.”

Following Omega’s title win with help from Impact’s Don Callis on last night’s episode of Dynamite, Callis revealed that you will have to find out what’s going on next Tuesday night on IMPACT! on AXS TV.

You’ve got it all wrong. I’m just a lowly Executive Best Wrestler of all time. That’s kinda why I win everything everywhere. That’s how life works.

— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 3, 2020

The only power I have is to make you cry.

— Kenny Omega