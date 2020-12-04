New matches confirmed for WWE TLC

Dec 4, 2020 - by Marc Middleton

WWE just confirmed the following Randy Orton vs. The Fiend for TLC, plus Lana and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The TLC PPV takes place on December 20th from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Below is the updated card:

WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match
Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (c) vs. Asuka & Lana

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

