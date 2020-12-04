WWE SmackDown Report – 12/4/2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with the entire roster on the stage to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away at the age of 79 this past Wednesday. A graphic in memory of Patterson is on the big screen. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Hall of Famer and Patterson’s friend Gerald Brisco, and others are on the stage. We go to ringside to Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Cole remembers Patterson and asks everyone to stand in a moment of silence for a ten-bell salute. After the salute a “thank you Pat!” chant breaks out. We cut to the standard SmackDown intro video.

– We’re live from The ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He hypes tonight’s show and sends us right to the ring.

– Kayla Braxton is in the ring with a mic. She talks about tonight’s tag team main event and says her guest has agreed to this exclusive interview. She gives a grand introduction to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and out he comes with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman.

Reigns stops on the stage and raises the title in the air as the pyro goes off. They head to the ring as fans boo. Cole and Graves hype Reigns and Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Otis for later tonight. Reigns tells Kayla if she’s got an announcement, she should do it right. He nods at Heyman, who leans over to Kayla’s mix and gives his own grand introduction for Reigns. Kayla apologizes. She brings up last week’s comments to Jey and mentions how he’s become a commanding figure here in The ThunderDome. She asks what happened last week. We go right to a video package with highlight from last week, including Reigns talking down to Jey in the ring, then Jey attacking Otis from behind with a steel chair, Owens stopping Uso from attacking Daniel Bryan in the back, Owens confronting Uso and Reigns in the back, and Reigns telling Uso to make Owens fear him ahead of their main event. We also see Uso attacking Owens with a chair in the match, and Owens turning it around, taunting Reigns while he watched from the back.

We come back and Kayla seems to annoy Reigns. She says this is the biggest thing she’s ever been a part of, the biggest thing in her career, and she has these stupid questions. He says they could’ve had Cole done this, but they let her talk to the Tribal Chief and she blows it. Kayla asks if Reigns is possibly using Jey as a pawn, manipulating him. Reigns says those are stupid words for stupid people. He means no disrespect but he’s not the kind of man to manipulate. He goes on with some praise for Uso, then mentions how they’ve given Kayla opportunities, even with Heyman helping her on Talking Smack, but she’s blowing it. Reigns tells Heyman to handle this amateur.

Heyman goes on about how Jey has helped with the ratings because Reigns has given him, given the family, opportunities. He goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Owens. Owens says it’s been established that they don’t fear each other and he sees no point in waiting until later tonight. He figured since Reigns didn’t come to him last week, he’d come to him now and they can settle it. Owens enters the ring but Jey stands up to him. Jey says they run this show and they accept. Owens says he wasn’t talking to the bus boy, he was talking to the head of the table. What do you say? If not now, let me think of… Owens has just the place. TLC. Owens says let’s not stop there, let’s get a table in there since Reigns is the head of the table. Let’s get a ladder and some chairs for a TLC match, Reigns can put the title on the line, and they can settle this like men. Or they can do it right now because that’s fine too. Owens taunts Reigns as fans cheer. Owens drops the mic and waits for a fight.

Reigns says Owens wants it because it would be good for his career, to be on the island of relevancy. Reigns says he and his cousin do not fear anyone. Jey said they accept, so the head of the table accepts. Reigns says he’d whoop Owens’ ass if he was the man he used to be, but there’s a time and place for everything and that’s not right now. Reigns says he’s not a savage anymore, he’s a gentleman, and there’s a lady in the room. He tells Owens to grow up. Reigns drops his mic and exits the ring with Heyman and Uso as his music hits. Owens watches from the ring but asks for the music to be cut. Owens says he just wants Reigns to know that he will grow up when Reigns grows some balls. Owens says Reigns might call himself a gentleman but right now it’s clear to everyone that he’s just a bitch. Fans pop while Reigns shows some restraint and just walks ahead to the back.

– Still to come, a Pat Patterson Tribute Match with Big E, Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Also, a War of Words sitdown between Carmella and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Bayley vs. Natalya

We go back to the ring and out comes Bayley. She poses on the ramp as the pyro goes off. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey Uso is ranting to Roman Reigns in the back, about how Kevin Owens crossed a line and disrespected them. Jey says he probably took it too far but he had to accept. Reigns calms him and says to just remember that there are consequences for everything. Reigns says he loves Jey, then walks off. Jey watches him cautiously. Cole confirms Owens vs. Reigns in the TLC match for the TLC pay-per-view. We go back to the ring and out comes Natalya. We see last week’s altercation that led to this match.

Bianca Belair is on commentary for this match. Bayley takes Natalya to the mat to start. They get up and square up but Bayley kicks Natalya in the gut. Bayley traps Natalya in the ropes and unloads with strikes. Bayley yells at Belair from the ring, then knocks Natalya to the floor. Bayley follows and taunts Belair some more. Bayley breaks the count and nails a big dropkick through the ropes to Natalya on the other side of the ring post. Bayley shows off some and breaks the count at 6.

Bayley goes back out and yells at Belair. Natalya attacks from behind and launches her into the steel ring steps. Bayley crashes hard and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley slams Natalya to the mat for a close 2 count. Bayley goes for a submission but Natalya fights her off. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but gets kicked away. Bayley with a running knee to the face, then a running clothesline. Bayley with more showing off for boos. Natalya rolls her up but Bayley kicks her face-first into the turnbuckle.

Bayley misses a big kick in the corner. Bayley tries to fight off the Sharpshooter but Natalya locks it in. Belair gets up from the table and taunts Bayley while she’s in the Sharpshooter. Bayley taps out fairly quickly for the finish.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, the music hits as Natalya celebrates. Bayley, still down from the submission, crawls to the edge of the apron and yells at Belair as she laughs from ringside.

– Still to come, Reigns and Uso vs. Owens and Otis. Also, we will celebrate the life and legacy of Pat Patterson. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video on WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday. The video includes Twitter tributes to the inaugural WWE Intercontinental Champion from various wrestlers. Cole shows us the first-ever Intercontinental Title belt on display at ringside, which Patterson held. Next we get a video package with highlights from Patterson’s life and career, set to “My Way” from Frank Sinatra, which was one of his favorites.

Pat Patterson Tribute Match: Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio and Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and out first comes Daniel Bryan for the Pat Patterson Tribute Match, featuring former Intercontinental Champions. Rey Mysterio is out next, followed by Big E. Big E stops on the stage and powders his hands up, something we haven’t seen in a while. The babyfaces celebrate together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Patterson’s inaugural Intercontinental Title belt on display at ringside. Out first comes Dolph Ziggler for his team as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Shinsuke Nakamura is out next, followed by current WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Nakamura and Rey start things off, going back and forth.

Nakamura drops Rey first with a shoulder. Rey fights back and sends Nakamura flying. Big E tags in but Nakamura tags out. Ziggler comes in and talks some trash with Big E. They go at it and Big E overpowers, slamming Ziggler. Bryan tags in and comes off the top, nailing Ziggler in the arm. Bryan works on the arm now, beating Ziggler around the ring. Sami ends up providing a distraction from the floor, allowing Ziggler to level Bryan. Bryan runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Sami’s face into the edge of the announce table.

Bryan comes back in and drops Nakamura off the apron. Bryan climbs to the top but Ziggler leaps up and dropkicks Bryan, sending him flying from the top out to the floor. Bryan lands hard and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler is punching and yelling at Bryan in the corner. Bryan gets up and fights back. Bryan also knocks Sami and Nakamura off the apron. Ziggler kicks Bryan in the gut. They run the ropes but collide in the middle of the ring with crossbody attempts. Big E and Nakamura get the hot tags. Big E with two big belly-to-belly suplexes. Big E ducks a shot and hits a third belly-to-belly. Big E runs the ropes and hits a big splash in the middle of the ring now.

Big E rallies the crowd now. Nakamura fights out, misses a roundhouse and then stuns Big E with a kick to the side of the head. Nakamura charges into the corner but Big E nails the Uranage for a close 2 count as Ziggler makes the save. Big E goes to Spear Ziggler off the apron but he runs into a knee instead. Ziggler still falls to the floor. Big E and Nakamura tangle. Sami tags in without Big E seeing it. Big E ends up running shoulder-first into the ring post. Rey tag sin and almost pins Sami off a sunset flip. They go at it and Rey nails a hurricanrana. Rey looks to capitalize but Sami turns his offense into a big Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count. Ziggler tags in but Rey avoids a charge, and tags in Bryan. Bryan with a running dropkick to Ziggler in the corner. Bryan with Yes Kicks to Ziggler in the corner as fans chant with him. Bryan takes Ziggler to the top and nails a Frankensteiner but Ziggler turns it into a roll-up for 2.

They trade pin attempts and counters. Bryan with a big kick to the chest while Ziggler is on his knees. Bryan kicks Ziggler around the ring now. Ziggler ducks the roundhouse kick and hits a Fame-asser for a 2 count as Big E breaks it up. Nakamura runs in and kicks Big E to the floor. Rey launches himself from the apron in with a senton to drop Nakamura. Sami pulls Rey to the floor and sends him into the barrier for boos. Sami tags in as Ziggler cranks up for a superkick to Bryan.

The referee saw Sami tag in but Bryan didn’t. Bryan with a big running knee to Ziggler. Sami runs back in the ring and rolls Bryan for a 2 count. Bryan counters into the Yes Lock in the middle of the ring. Sami tries to drag himself to the ropes and finally gets his foot on the bottom to break it up. Bryan and Sami go at it now. Sami with a big Brainbuster for a 2 count. Bryan rolls through for a close 2 count. They tangle and Bryan cradles Sami again like Patterson would for the pin to win.

Winners: Daniel Bryan, Big E and Rey Mysterio

– After the match, the babyfaces celebrate as the music hits. Bryan, Big E and Mysterio gather on the ramp while the heels try to recover in the ring. They rush back in the ring and the two sides face off. A big brawl is about to break out as Nakamura and Sami charge but get sent flying to the floor. Ziggler dances around, thinking he’s just gotten over. He turns around to see the winners staring him down. He pleads and offers a hand to shake but they’re not interested. Ziggler drops to his knees and begs some more. He tries to sucker Bryan in but gets hit with an Atomic Drop. Rey then nails 619 as Ziggler falls into the ropes. Big E scoops Ziggler for the Big Ending in the middle of the ring. Bryan’s music hits again as they pay tribute to Patterson and Bryan leads a “Yes!” chant.

– Still to come, our tag team main event.

– Kayla is backstage with Kevin Owens. She brings up the TLC match and asks why Roman Reigns draws his ire so much. He goes on about how he used to respect Reigns so much. No matter what Reigns was always one of the boys, but something changed and it’s despicable. Owens says he himself is certainly not perfect, but he’s tried to make amends and be courteous to everyone else, from the crew to the wrestlers and everyone else. A door opens and Kalisto walks out of a room, apparently confused about where he’s at. Owens tells him they’re live and there’s some sort of awkward comedy here with Kalisto’s hat. Owens goes on about how bad Reigns is but he won’t curse for the sake of FOX. Otis comes up with some comedy and Owens laughs. He asks Kayla to give them a minute. Otis gets hyped up about getting his hands on Reigns and Jey Uso tonight. Owens says that sounds good to him.

– We see Carmella and Sasha Banks in separate areas backstage, getting ready for their segment. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another video on Pat Patterson, featuring more Twitter tributes from various wrestlers.

– This week’s Match Flo sponsored video from Progressive features a look at Carmella’s recent attacks on Sasha Banks, and Banks’ recent surprise attack.

– Cole and Graves are joined by Carmella and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks now, for their War of Words interview segment. They are both in different areas backstage. They interrupt Cole and talk some trash between each other to start the interview. Banks says Carmella wishes she could be like her. Carmella calls her a Nicki Minaj wannabe. Cole brings up how long they’ve known each other, going back to their early training days. Banks gives her some praise but knocks her for going from guy to guy. Banks says there’s a reason they’ve never faced one-on-one and that’s because Banks is in a different league, and Carmella will never be there.

Carmella thinks Banks is jealous. Carmella says Banks looks at her and her blood boils with jealousy. Carmella says Banks worked her whole life, worked her butt off, to become a WWE Superstar when Carmella just walked in and became a success overnight with half the effort. Carmella says Banks is right, she’s nothing like Banks, she’s superior in every way and Banks can’t handle it. Carmella says she’s not only the hot chick that is going to embarrass Banks, she’s going to take her title. Banks says Carmella can have a title shot if she wants it, at TLC. Banks promises that Carmella has never been in the ring with a badder bitch than she. Carmella laughs at Banks and cuts her feed off as Banks looks on.

Murphy vs. King Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out comes Murphy for this rematch from last week. He’s walking arm-in-arm with Aalyah Mysterio. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are right behind them. Murphy and The Mysterios hit the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for tomorrow’s Talking Smack is Carmella, The Riott Squad and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, with hosts Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton. We go back to the ring and Murphy is talking with Aalyah as he waits in the ropes. She stands with her father and brother as King Baron Corbin makes his way out now. Corbin has two security guards wearing black hoodies. They accompany him to the ring and stand on the apron as he makes his entrance. The muscle then hits the floor to watch from ringside.

The bell rings and they lock up with Corbin taking it to the corner. Back and forth early on. Corbin starts overpowering Murphy and tossing him around. Murphy with a knee and a jawbreaker. Corbin sends Murphy to the apron but he nails a shoulder thrust and a right hand. Murphy goes to the top but Corbin grabs him by the throat. Murphy tries to roll Corbin up but Corbin overpowers and delivers a knee to the gut.

Murphy ends up sending Corbin to the floor with a headscissors. Murphy with a kick from the ring to the floor. They tangle some more and Murphy delivers a kick from the apron to drop Corbin. The two hooded guys come walking over in front of the announce table. Rey and Dominik also walk over and warn them. Corbin and Murphy go back at it but Corbin launches Murphy over to the timekeeper’s area. We go to commercial with Murphy down on the floor.

Back from the break and Corbin is beating Murphy with elbows in the ring. It’s revealed that the two mew with Corbin are Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, former members of The Forgotten Sons.

Corbin keeps control and gets a close 2 count on Murphy. The Mysterios face off with Blake and Cutler at ringside now. Corbin mounts Murphy with right hands now. Corbin continues to dominate Murphy as fans boo. Corbin levels Murphy with a running right hand while Murphy is on his knees. Corbin charges again but Murphy goes behind, kicks his knee out and tries to wear him down with a submission. Corbin rams Murphy back into the corner. Murphy is on his back for a Sleeper now. Corbin backs it into the corner and the referee counts to break Murphy’s hold.

Murphy with a missile dropkick from the corner. Aalyah is all smiles as Rey rallies for Corbin. Murphy and Corbin trade shots now. Murphy unloads with kicks. Corbin sends him back into the corner, then catches a kick. More back and forth and counters. Corbin runs out and back in but Murphy levels him with a big knee to send him back to the floor. Murphy brings Corbin back in but stops and stares at Cutler and Blake. Murphy goes back in and goes to the top. Corbin waves at Blake and Cutler to attack Rey and Dominik, and they do, dropping them against the barriers. Murphy ends up going out and chasing them off. Murphy then goes back in the ring but Corbin catches him with End of Days for the pin to win.

Winner: King Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall with Blake and Cutler at ringside as his music hits. We go to replays. Dominik and Rey are furious. They return to the ring to check on Murphy as Corbin, Blake and Cutler stand together on the stage.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are backstage hyping up tonight’s main event. Robert Roode comes up and knocks them for talking about everyone else’s business, except what he and Dolph Ziggler did to them last week. Cesaro appears and the verbal shots continue. The Profits ask Cesaro and Roode where their titles are. The yelling continues to end the segment.

Otis and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Otis makes his way out. Kevin Owens is out next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another video on Pat Patterson, with Twitter tributes from various stars. We go back to the ring and out first comes Jey Uso. He waits and waits but no one else is coming out. Graves wonders if a Handicap Match is what WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns meant about consequences for Jey earlier tonight. Jey heads to the ring and realizes what is happening. The bell rings and Otis overpowers Uso and goes to work on him.

Otis unloads on Jey in a corner now, then takes him head-first into the opposite corner. Otis keeps control and launches Jey across the ring. Jey fights back with strikes but Otis levels him with a big clothesline. Owens taunts Jey from the apron, asking where Reigns is. Otis charges in the corner but Jey moves and Otis hits the ring post. Owens tags in and beats Uso down in the corner.

More back and forth. Jey catches Owens in a Samoan Drop and they both go down. The music interrupts and out comes Reigns with Paul Heyman. Fans boo and Uso looks on as Reigns gets on the apron to wait for a tag.

Uso turns back to Owens but Owens drops him with an enziguri. Reigns runs in, without tagging, and knocks Otis off the apron with a big Superman Punch. Reigns follows around the ring and unloads on Otis, slamming him into the apron edge, the edge of the announce table and then the ring post. Fans boo as Reigns sends Otis face-first into the steel steps now. Reigns takes apart the steps and slams the top into Otis. Reigns drives the steps into Otis over and over while he’s down as fans boo louder.

Owens runs over and attacks Reigns from behind. Reigns looks to fight Owens off. Uso leaps from the apron and takes Owens down to make the save for Reigns. We go to commercial with chaos at ringside.

Back from the break and Reigns is in control of Owens is in the ring. Otis has been taken out at ringside. Jey tags in and they double team Owens. Uso yells at Owens while he’s down. Owens gets up but Uso beats him into the corner, unloading to beat him back down as fans boo. Uso with more trash talking as Reigns and Heyman look on. Uso signals for the Uso Splash in the corner but he wasted too much time and Owens moves. Owens then follows up with a big Corner Cannonball. Reigns isn’t happy, frustrated with his cousin.

Jey gets up and goes to swing but Owens fights him off. Cole says Otis was taken to the locker room to be checked on during the break. Owens gets the upperhand and levels Uso with a big clothesline. More back and forth between Owens and Uso. Owens with a big DDT for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Reigns barks orders at Uso. Owens yells at Reigns and tells him to come in and fight. Owens ends up using the Samoan Drop on Uso for a slap in the face as Reigns watches. Owens yells at reigns to come in and fight again. Reigns goes to come in and this distracts Owens, allowing Jey to deck him. Reigns looks to come in again, allowing Uso to superkick Owens off the distraction as fans boo louder.

Uso goes to the top for the splash but Reigns yells at him to get down and tag out. Reigns says this is his show and he’s going to finish it. Jey isn’t happy. Uso comes down but Owens fights back, knocking Reigns off the apron. Owens avoids Jey’s superkick, and drops him with a Stunner but Reigns breaks the pin just in time. Reigns applies the Guillotine submission to Owens in the middle of the ring and the referee calls the match.

Winners by DQ: Otis and Kevin Owens

– After the bell, Reigns keeps the submission locked in as Owens fades. Reigns breaks it and turns his attention to Uso. Uso goes to the timekeeper’s area and brings two steel chairs in. Owens is crawling around the ring, trying to grab Reigns’ leg. Reigns and Uso each have a chair now. They take turns delivering huge chair shots to Owens’ back now, while he’s down on the mat. Reigns tells Uso to finish Owens now. Uso places his chair over Owens and goes to the top, delivering the big Uso splash on top of Owens and the chair. Reigns then nails Uso over the back with the chair out of nowhere. Uso yells out in pain. Reigns unloads on his cousin with the chair, driving it into him while he’s down.

Reigns kneels down over Uso and Owens, yelling and taunting them, placing the title belt over Owens’ body. He talks more trash as a shocked Heyman looks on from ringside. Reigns says Owens tried to make him a monster and mess with his family, so now Reigns is going to take his manhood and his livelihood, and Owens and his family will fear Reigns. The referee tries to get Reigns to back off. Reigns stands tall over Owens and Uso as fans chant “you suck!” at him. Reigns raises the Universal Title in the air as SmackDown goes off the air with his music playing.

