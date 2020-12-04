Gerald Brisco pays tribute to Pat Patterson, Patterson tribute on Smackdown tonight

WWE has announced that tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode will open up with a special tribute for WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday.

This week’s WWE NXT and NXT UK episodes also featured tributes to Patterson. NXT opened with a special tribute with the roster, while NXT UK had a graphic in memory of the inaugural WWE Intercontinental Champion.

On a related note, WWE released the following video of WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco remembering his close friend and former “Stooges” partner. An emotional Brisco talked about how Patterson was family to him, noting that Heaven is a more beautiful place now that Patterson is there telling his corny jokes.

“Pat Patterson was just a colossal of a character, of a human being, in our profession,” Brisco said. “He had so much knowledge. Working with Pat was like working with an encyclopedia.”

Brisco also talked about how valuable Patterson’s impact on WWE was, how generous he was, how he liked to have fun despite being a serious businessman, his impact on NXT, and more.

Below is the video of Brisco paying tribute to Patterson, along with WWE’s announcement on tonight’s SmackDown tribute: