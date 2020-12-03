Reaction to the AEW/IMPACT crossover angle

After Don Callis stated that new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega would appear on next Tuesday’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, several Impact Wrestling stars commented on the situation:

@AEW screwed @AEW . Hear all about it this tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING on @AXSTV . Thanks for the invite @TonyKhan https://t.co/PxKrD78Tch

Tuesdays are the new Wednesdays! https://t.co/hGkDmkDOMS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 3, 2020

What is happening right now? https://t.co/sxu8QlYFoR — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) December 3, 2020

c%5Etfw”>December 3, 2020