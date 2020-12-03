Reaction to the AEW/IMPACT crossover angle

Dec 3, 2020 - by James Walsh

After Don Callis stated that new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega would appear on next Tuesday’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, several Impact Wrestling stars commented on the situation:

@AEW screwed @AEW . Hear all about it this tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING on @AXSTV . Thanks for the invite @TonyKhan https://t.co/PxKrD78Tch

c%5Etfw”>December 3, 2020

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

3 Responses

  1. Kenny Koolaid says:
    December 3, 2020 at 8:18 am

    I really don’t feel excited about having to make room on one of the wackiest wrestling shows right now for someone as bland as Kenny Omega.

    I tend to watch Impact for the reverse of what we see too much of in WWE and AEW.

  2. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    December 3, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Finally a shock finish that has people talking for all the right reasons.

  3. Stonz says:
    December 3, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Totally prefer AEW as a 48 year old male, but not as excited to hear they are partnering with Impact, as I still watch it a little, but view it as a “C” show compared to AEW=A and WWE=B when it comes to shows. I sure hope this doesn’t dumb-down AEW to Impact’s status. I totally enjoy AEW’s shows each week….. until what we see goes on here.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Naomi

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal