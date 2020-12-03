Reaction to the AEW/IMPACT crossover angle
After Don Callis stated that new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega would appear on next Tuesday’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, several Impact Wrestling stars commented on the situation:
@AEW screwed @AEW . Hear all about it this tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING on @AXSTV . Thanks for the invite @TonyKhan https://t.co/PxKrD78Tch
Tuesdays are the new Wednesdays! https://t.co/hGkDmkDOMS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 3, 2020
See you TUESDAY!
Tuesday for @IMPACTWRESTLING on @AXSTV for #IMPACTonAXSTV the 1st place you can see the new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX!#AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing https://t.co/opyaNAnre0
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) December 3, 2020
What is happening right now? https://t.co/sxu8QlYFoR
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) December 3, 2020
.@TheDonCallis said wait till Tuesday? But, #AEWDynamite is on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/ybM0rrXcvm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020
Does @IMPACTWRESTLING have your attention now?
This Tuesday.
Sh*t gets real.#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/cpSU3KEQW2
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) December 3, 2020
Kenny Omega v Josh Alexander (guaranteed 5 ⭐️) pic.twitter.com/uMZgiRSyqu
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace)
Allie v Rosemary (😭) pic.twitter.com/SBbgymhmSV
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace)December 3, 2020
I really don’t feel excited about having to make room on one of the wackiest wrestling shows right now for someone as bland as Kenny Omega.
I tend to watch Impact for the reverse of what we see too much of in WWE and AEW.
Finally a shock finish that has people talking for all the right reasons.
Totally prefer AEW as a 48 year old male, but not as excited to hear they are partnering with Impact, as I still watch it a little, but view it as a “C” show compared to AEW=A and WWE=B when it comes to shows. I sure hope this doesn’t dumb-down AEW to Impact’s status. I totally enjoy AEW’s shows each week….. until what we see goes on here.