NXT TakeOver: War Games pre-show details, Note on rules for War Games matches

– Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” go-home show saw NXT General Manager William Regal confirm the rules for Sunday’s WarGames matches.

Two competitors will enter the match, and after 5 minutes the team with the advantage will send their next competitor in. The next Superstars will enter the match after 3 minute intervals. WWE has had the competitors wait in shark cages on the stage until they’re let loose to enter the double-cage structure.

Once all 8 competitors have entered the match, WarGames will officially begin with weapons coming in to play. Once WarGames officially begins, the only way to win is via pinfall or submission. It was noted that there is no escape and if a competitor does leave the ring, they will forfeit the match for their team.

– WWE has announced the NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” Pre-show panel for Sunday. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani will join Wade Barrett and Sam Roberts for the thirty-minute pre-show, which begins at 6:30pm ET. Remember to join us for live “Takeover: WarGames 2020” coverage this Sunday, beginning with the pre-show.

