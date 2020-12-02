Sting signs full-time multi-year deal with AEW
Official Release:
“THE ICON” STING MAKES DEBUT ON AEW DYNAMITE
“WINTER IS COMING” EPISODE ON TNT
December 2, 2020 — “Winter is Coming” was already guaranteed to be the biggest episode
of AEW DYNAMITE yet, but on a night packed with tremendous clashes, the debut of
wrestling legend Sting took the world by surprise.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever, Sting’s jaw-dropping
appearance sent electricity through the crowd at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., and
throughout the wrestling world, when he stepped in the ring.
AEW has also confirmed tonight that it has officially signed Sting to a full-time, multi-year
agreement.
“The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite
yet,” said Tony Khan, CEO and GM of AEW. “When AEW launched, | was ecstatic to bring
wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the
final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in
2019. Now, almost two decades later, it’s such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him
back home to TNT!”
Tune in to AEW DYNAMITE on TNT next week to see why Sting is joining the most boundless
promotion in all of wrestling.
Serious who the f**k wrote “Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever” about Sting unless its the biggest mark in wrestling Tony Khan.. Hey Tony focus on the Jags you will sell more merchandise
Guess you didn’t like WCW either, huh Steve? Do you like any wrestling outside of Daddy Vince’s realm?
I thought for SURE it was gonna be Glacier.
@Steve: because he IS up there, maybe not no1, but high nonetheless.
Then again, you’re obviously a hater by your dumb comment after, so there’s no making sense for you…
@Steve, I’ll just act like I never read your comment. @artguy, I also had Glacier flashbacks.
@ Steve – ….. Really dude?