12/2/20 AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale: Adam Page vs. Alex Reynolds vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Joey Janela vs. John Silver vs. Jungle Boy vs. Kip Sabian vs. Lee Johnson vs. Luther vs. Marq Quen vs. Matt Hardy vs. Matt Sydal vs. MJF vs. Miro vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Serpentico vs. Shawn Spears vs. Wardlow

Most of the wrestlers rush the ring and brawl. A few stay on the outside, like MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and Scorpio Sky. Isiah Kassidy, Luther, and Serpentico are eliminated early on, followed by Matt Sydal. Scorpio Sky eliminates Shawn Spears. Tully Blanchard hands Spears a steel slug on the outside, and then Spears nails Sky with a right hand. Sky is then tossed out. John Silver accidentally eliminates Alex Reynolds, and then Matt Hardy tosses Silver out. Hardy and Marq Quen try to eliminate Adam Page, but the Dark Order catch him and put him back into the ring. Hardy then eliminates Page on the other side of the ring. Kip Sabian is out next, then Orange Cassidy. Miro rolls under the ropes and attacks Cassidy. Miro tosses Lee Johnson out and then slams Joey Janela to the mat. Miro eliminates Hardy, Quen, and Janela. Wardlow, Guevara, and MJF attack Miro but Miro fights out. Miro and Wardlow exchange shots, and then Guevara and MJF come back to help Wardlow. Wardlow drops Miro with a clothesline, and then all thee of them eliminate Miro. The final four are Wardlow, Guevara, MJF, and Jungle Boy. Guevara and Jungle Boy fight on the apron and the ropes, and then MJF eliminates them both. Guevara goes crazy, but MJF says he shoved Jungle Boy only and Guevara fell, too. Orange Cassidy wasn’t actually eliminated earlier, and they get him back into the ring. Cassidy shoves Wardlow into MJF, who is almost eliminated. Cassidy delivers Orange Punches to both and then eliminates Wardlow.

Winners: MJF and Orange Cassidy

-MJF and Cassidy will go one on one next week, with the winner taking the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Chris Jericho (w/Jake Hager and Ortiz) vs. Frankie Kazarian

They lock up and go to the mat, but neither man gains the advantage. Kazarian sends Jericho into the ropes and delivers a right hand. Kazarian gets a roll-up, but Jericho kicks out at two. Kazarian applies a side headlock, but Jericho sends him off the ropes. They go for shoulder tackles, and then Jericho pokes Kazarian in the eye. Jericho delivers a few chops and follows with a dropkick. Kazarian comes back and trips Jericho in the ropes, and then connects with a leg drop on the apron. Hager and Ortiz get involved, but Kazarian fends them off. Jericho delivers the Codebreaker back in the ring and kicks Kazarian in the face. Jericho drapes Kazarian over the top rope and delivers a knee strike that sends Kazarian to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho is in control, but Kazarian comes back quickly. Kazarian drops Jericho to the mat and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho goes up top, but Kazarian delivers a right hand and climbs. Kazarian drops Jericho with the Flux Capacitor and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out again. Jericho sends Kazarian into the corner and charges, but Kazarian blocks him and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Ortiz gets on the apron, but Kazarian keeps the hold applied. MJF and Wardlow come out, and MJF has a towel in his hand. He acts like he is going to throw it in, but Guevara runs out and grabs the title. Jericho sees Guevara with the towl, but Guevara says MJF was going to use it. Kazarian gets a few roll-ups for two and comes off the ropes, but Jericho drops him with the Judas Effect and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Chris Jericho

-After the match, all of The Inner Circle get in the ring. Guevara and MJF start shoving each other, as do Hager and Wardlow. Jericho tells them all to stop. He says they all have seven days to think about it. He says next week, they will have an ultimatum. He says they will either work together, or The Inner Circle breaks up forever.

—

Alex Marvez is with The Young Bucks backstage. He says they will take on The Hybrid2 next week. Matt Jackson says TH2 doesn’t have the record for a title shot, but if they win next week they will give them a shot. The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, walk up. Caster cuts a rap on them and makes fun of their book. TH2 comes up and attacks The Bucks as The Acclaimed continue their trash talk. Kazarian and Christopher Daniels rush in to make the save.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Rebel) vs. Leyla Hirsch

Baker mocks Hirsch’s height, but Hirsch drops her and goes for an arm-bar. Baker gets to the ropes, but Hirsch drops her again and out-wrestles her on the mat. They lock up and Hirsch applies a side headlock and takes Baker down. Baker turns it around, but Hirsch rolls over and applies the headlock again. Hirsch turns it into a wrist-lock, but Baker turns it into one of her own. Baker takes Hirsch down, but Hirsch counters and goes for the cross arm-breaker. Baker grabs Hirsch’s jaw and delivers a superkick. Baker drops Hirsch with a DDT as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Baker is still in control. Hirsch fights back and delivers shots against the ropes. Hirsch suplexes Baker across the ring, but Baker rolls to the outside. Hirsch goes for a dive, but she hits Rebel instead of Baker. Baker drops Hirsch with a Slingblade on the floor and stomps her head into the apron. Baker tosses Hirsch back into the ring, but Hirsch comes back with a knee strike. Hirsch locks in the cross arm-breaker, but Baker rolls through and goes for the Lockjaw. Hirsch rolls through and locks in the arm-breaker again. Baker gets free, but Hirsch delivers a knee strike. Hirsch climbs the ropes, but Rebel gets on the apron. Baker uses the distraction to slam Hirsch into the turnbuckle. Baker delivers a swinging neck-breaker and locks in the Lockjaw and Hirsch gives up.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

After the match, Thunder Rosa rushes the ring and attacks Baker. Baker fights back and they brawl before referees rush out and separate them. Rebel attacks Rosa, but Hirsch sends Rebel to the mat. Baker and Rosa brawl again as referees and agents try to separate them again.

—

A video package airs for the feud between Team Taz and Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) (w/Taz)

All four men start to brawl right as the show heads to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Rhodes and Starks are the legal men. Rhodes slams Starks to the mat with a vertical suplex. Rhodes sends Starks to the corner and delivers a few shots, but Starks comes back with a few of his own. Rhodes beats Starks down in the corner and tags in Allin. Starks slaps Allin in the race and leaves the ring, and Allin chases him. Starks dodges a shot from Allin, and Hobbs drops Allin with a clothesline. Hobbs sends Allin into the barricade and rolls him back into the ring. Hobbs tags in and suplexes Allin to the mat. Hobbs clubs Allin across the back and tags in Starks. Starks and Hobbs double team Allin and Starks goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Hobbs tags back in and keeps Allin isolated. Hobbs applies a waist-lock and delivers a back-breaker. Starks tags in and stomps on Allin. Starks sends Allin to the corner and charges, but Allin dodges him. Allin charges this time, and they collide heads. Hobbs tags in and stomps on Allin’s back. Hobbs goes for a suplex, but Allin turns and delivers a few shots. Hobbs comes back and rag-dolls Allin across the ring.

Starks chokes Allin with his boot in the corner, but Allin comes back with a few shots. Allin kicks Hobbs in the face and goes for the tag, but Hobbs sends him to the mat again. Hobbs drags Allin to the corner and tags in Starks. Allin finally gets free and tags in Rhodes. Rhodes drops Hobbs and Starks with shots, and then drops Starks with a power slam. Taz and Anderson get on the apron as Starks rakes Rhodes’ eyes. Rhodes comes back with a Disaster Kick to Hobbs and then a drop down right hand to Starks. Rhodes drops Starks with the Cody Cutter and takes Hobbs out with a dive. Allin tags in and hits the Coffin Drop on Starks and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin

-After the match, Hobbs attacks Allin and Rhodes. Anderson attacks Hobbs, but Starks and Hobbs beat him down. Dustin Rhodes rushes the ring and drops Hobbs with a bulldog. Dustin drops Starks with a power slam, but Brian Cage comes to the ring and lays Dustin out with a slam. Taz hands the FTW Championship belt to Hobbs as Cage slams Cody to the mat. Cage and Starks pick Cody up and Hobbs goes to hit Cody, but the lights go out. A video begins to play, and Sting comes to the stage. The ring clears as Sting gets in. Sting stares at Anderson, Dustin, Cody, and finally Allin.

—

Next week, MJF vs. Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid2, Dustin Rhodes vs. Preston Vance, The Inner Circle Ultimatum. FTR vs. Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison), Abadon will be in action, Lance Archer and The Lucha Brothers vs. Eddie Kingston and The Butcher and The Blade, and Sting will speak.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Hikaru Shida backstage. She says she is not afraid of Abadon, but something crashes in the distance. Shida gets startled and walks away.

—

Jon Moxley cut a promo earlier today. He says he can feel the tension in the air. He says it is the biggest night in AEW and it is time to lay it all on the line.

—

Don Callis has joined the commentary team for the main event.

—

Match #5 – AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kenny Omega

They lock up and get into the ropes. They lock up again and Omega drops Moxley to the mat. Omega applies a front face-lock, but Moxley turns it into one of his own. Omega gets free and applies a wrist-lock. Omega drops Moxley to the mat and applies a rear headlock. Moxley gets free, but Omega applies a side headlock. Moxley sends him off the ropes and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Moxley drops Omega to the mat and applies a side headlock. Omega gets a roll-up for two, but Moxley rolls back to the headlock. Omega gets to his feet and backs Moxley into the corner. Omega delivers a few shots, and then a few chops in the corner. Moxley comes back with elbow strikes and clotheslines Omega in the corner. Omega comes back with a hurricanrana that sends Moxley to the floor. Omega runs the ropes, but Moxley gets back into the ring and drops Omega with a slam. Moxley clotheslines Omega to the floor and follows him out. Moxley delivers a few shots on the floor, but Omega slams him into the barricade. Omega delivers a back elbow and kicks Moxley in the midsection. Moxley comes back and suplexes Omega on the floor.

Moxley slams Omega into the barricade and then tosses him over it. They brawl on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Omega works over Moxley’s knee and slams it into the barricade. Omega tosses Moxley back into the ring and dropkicks his knee. Omega delivers a crusher and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Omega takes Moxley to the corner and delivers a few chops. Omega wraps Moxley’s knee in the ropes and kicks him in the hamstring. Omega delivers a dropkick to Moxley’s knee and locks in a knee-bar. Moxley gets to the ropes, but Omega delivers a series of chops. Moxley comes back with a few shots of his own, and then he drops Omega to the mat. Moxley goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Moxley slams Omega to the mat again and goes for another cover, but Omega kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Omega takes Moxley out with a dive to the floor. Omega rolls Moxley back into the ring and comes off the ropes, but Moxley counters with a kick to the midsection and a Paradigm Shift. Moxley grabs chairs and tosses them into the ring. He sets them up in the ring and sits down in one of them. Omega sits in the other one and they exchange shots from the chairs. Moxley knocks Omega out of the chair, but Omega comes back with the V Trigger. Omega drops Moxley with the snap dragon suplex and goes for the V Trigger again, but Moxley counters with a release German suplex. Omega comes back with another V Trigger and comes off the ropes, but Moxley drops him with a lariat. Moxley delivers a Paradigm Shift and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Omega goes to the outside and Moxley goes for a dive, but Omega counters with a V Trigger. Omega puts Moxley back into the ring and delivers a missile dropkick. Omega delivers a V Trigger in the corner and follows with a Tiger Drive ’98. Omega goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Omega delivers another knee strike and goes for one more, but Moxley blocks it with an elbow.

Omega delivers another V Trigger and goes for the One Winged Angel. Moxley counters and goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Omega gets free. Moxley goes for the bulldog choke, but Omega counters and delivers a dropkick. Omega delivers another V Trigger and goes for the One Winged Angel, but Moxley counters with elbows. Omega slams Moxley does and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Omega goes up top for the Phoenix Splash, but Moxley gets to his feet. Omega goes to the floor, but Moxley hits an elbow strike. Moxley hits a Paradigm Shift into a set of heaters at ringside. The referee calls the doctor over and holds Moxley back. Other referees come out as Moxley gets back into the ring. Don Callis goes to check on Omega as well, but Moxley comes back and rolls Omega back into the ring. Moxley delivers right hands as Callis gets on the apron. Moxley decks Callis, who had a microphone. Omega grabs the microphone and hits Moxley with it behind the referee’s back. Moxley has been busted open and Omega hits the V Trigger. Omega hits another V Trigger, and a third, and a fourth. Omega hits the One Winged Angel and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega

-After the match, Callis grabs the title belt and hands it to Moxley. They rush out of the ring and head backstage quickly. They walk right past Tony Khan and head outside of the arena. Callis says he and Moxley will explain everything this upcoming Tuesday on Impact Wrestling as the show comes to a close.