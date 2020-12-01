AEW notes: Possible new titles, Moxley to miss Wrestlekingdom, etc.

– AEW president Tony Khan Khan has admitted that the company is considering Trios titles, however, if it happens it won’t happen until 2021.

– Khan has stated that TNT will allow this week’s AEW Dynamite episode to go over two hours.

– Khan stated today that Jon Moxley won’t compete at New Japan’s Wrestlekingdom 15 event this year due to the pandemic.