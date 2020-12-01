AEW notes: Possible new titles, Moxley to miss Wrestlekingdom, etc.
– AEW president Tony Khan Khan has admitted that the company is considering Trios titles, however, if it happens it won’t happen until 2021.
– Khan has stated that TNT will allow this week’s AEW Dynamite episode to go over two hours.
– Khan stated today that Jon Moxley won’t compete at New Japan’s Wrestlekingdom 15 event this year due to the pandemic.
This is getting ridiculous. Moxley needs to vacate and return the IWGP United States Championship to NJPW, if he’s not going to defend it. Enough time has passed.
Agreed, every other promotion has done it (NJPW included).
Poor KENTA it seems like angles always get sabotaged.