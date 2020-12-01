12/1/20 AEW Dark Results

Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated KTB

-During the match, Scorpio Sky came to the stage and sat down with the steel slug that Blanchard tossed to him a few weeks ago. After the match, Sky gets into the ring and lays out KTB with the TKO after staring down Spears. Sky then goes to the back as Spears looks on.

2. Ricky Starks defeated Damian Fenrir

3. Brandon Cutler defeated Danny Limelight

4. Peter Avalon defeated Jon Cruz

5. Shanna defeated Tesha Price

Alex Marvez tries to interview Scorpio Sky backstage. Marvez tells Sky that Shawn Spears said he will not give Sky a rematch. Sky turns the steel slug in his hand and walks away.

6. KiLynn King defeated Katalina Perez

7. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) (w/Orange Cassidy) defeated Adam Priest and Sean Maluta

8. Leva Bates defeated Alex Gracia

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Billy, and Colten Gunn) defeated Angel Fashion, Shawn Donavan, and VSK

10. Matt Sydal defeated Aaron Solow

11. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) defeated Baron Black and Fuego Del Sol

12. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison defeated Cezar Bononi and Ryzin

13. Ivelisse defeated Lindsay Snow

14. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Bobby Wayward and George South Jr.

15. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) defeated Alex Chamberlain and Seth Gargis

16. Red Velvet defeated Lady Frost

17. Three-Way Tag Team Match

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) defeated Dark Order (Alan Angels and Preston Vance) and Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss