WWE Championship match confirmed for TLC
AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now official for the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view.
Tonight’s RAW on the USA Network saw Styles win a Sudden Death Triple Threat over Riddle and Keith Lee to become the new #1 contender. Styles pinned Riddle to win the match.
TLC will mark the first time that Styles faces McIntyre in singles action.
The 2020 WWE TLC pay-per-view will take place on December 20 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Stay tuned for updates on the card.
