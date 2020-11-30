WWE Championship match confirmed for TLC

AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now official for the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW on the USA Network saw Styles win a Sudden Death Triple Threat over Riddle and Keith Lee to become the new #1 contender. Styles pinned Riddle to win the match.

TLC will mark the first time that Styles faces McIntyre in singles action.

The 2020 WWE TLC pay-per-view will take place on December 20 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Stay tuned for updates on the card.