Savio Vega

Real Name: Juan Rivera

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 257 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Vega Alta, Puerto Rico

Pro Debut: 1985

Trained By: Mid-South Wrestling

Finishing Move: Caribbean Kick

Biography

– Vega has had many ring names in his career which include TNT, Hombre Dinamita, El Corsario, Kwang & Mega Fenix. He has also used the nicknames Gerente General, The Mighty & The Man They Call TNT.

– August 14, 1985, El Corsario defeated Mark Ragin on Mid-South Wrestling TV.

– August 28th, El Corsario defeated Eddie Gilbert on Mid-South Wrestling TV.

– September 11th, El Corsario defeated Jimmy Backlund on Mid-South Wrestling TV.

– September 25th, El Corsario lost to Jake Roberts on Mid-South Wrestling TV.

– October 9th, El Corsario challenged Butch Reed for the Mid-South Television Title.

– November 6th, El Corsario lost to Jim Duggan on Mid-South Wrestling TV.

– May 2, 1987, TNT defeated Miguel Perez Jr. for the WWC North American Heavyweight Title.

– July 11th, TNT & Mr. Pogo defeated The Youngbloods (Chris & Mark Youngblood) for the WWC Tag Team Titles.

– September 20th, TNT defeated Mr. Pogo at the Capitol Sports Promotions 14th Aniversario ’87.

– November 21st, TNT & Abdullah the Butcher entered into the AJPW Real World Tag League ’87.

– January 9, 1988, TNT & Abdullah the Butcher challenged Ashura Hara & Genichiro Tenryu for the PWF World Tag Team Titles.

– January 30th, TNT lost the WWC North American Heavyweight Title to Abdullah the Butcher.

– February 27th, TNT was eliminated from the La Copa Gillette in the quarter finals due to a time limit draw.

– June 18th, TNT defeated Hercules Ayala for the WWC Caribbean Heavyweight Title.

– August 20th, TNT lost the championship to Buddy Landel.

– September 19th, TNT defeated Buddy Landel to once again win the WWC Caribbean Heavyweight Title.

– November 19th, TNT would lose the title to Jason the Terrible.

– February 4, 1989, TNT defeated Sika to win the vacant WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Title.

– February 25th, TNT lost the title to Abbuda Dein.

– March 4th, TNT defeated Jason the Terrible for the WWC Caribbean Heavyweight Title.

– May 14th, TNT lost the title to Rip Rogers.

– June 17th, TNT defeated Carlos Colon for the WWC Television Title.

– February 9, 1990, TNT defeated Leo Burke for the WWC Universal Heavyweight Title, TNT would then vacate the Television Title.

– March 24th, TNT lost the title to Abdullah the Butcher.

– April 25th, TNT defeated Leo Burke for the WWC Television Title.

– December 4th, TNT would lose the title to Steve Strong.

– March 30, 1991, TNT defeated Action Jackson for the WWC Television Title.

– April 21st, TNT would lose the title to King Kong.

– June 1st, TNT defeated King Kong to win back the championship.

– June 15th, TNT lost to Dino Bravo on Capitol Sports Promotions.

– July 7th, TNT lost to Ron Garvin on Capitol Sports Promotions.

– August 31st, TNT defended the WWC Television Title against Samu.

– October 19th, TNT lost the title to Fidel Sierra.

– October 26th, TNT defeated Fidel Sierra to once again win the WWC Television Title.

– November 23rd, TNT lost the championship to Dick Murdoch.

– March 8, 1993, TNT challenged Jake Roberts for the AWF Puerto Rican Heavyweight Title.

– January 11, 1994, Kwang defeated Ray Hudson on WWF Wrestling Challenge.

– January 12th, Kwang defeated John Paul on WWF Superstars.

– January 22nd, Kwang competed in the WWF Royal Rumble ’94.

– January 31st, Kwang defeated Rich Myers on WWF Monday Night RAW.

– February 1st, Kwang defeated Scott Taylor on WWF Superstars.

– February 2nd, Kwang defeated Brian Walsh on WWF Wrestling Challenge.

– February 21st, Kwang defeated John Chrystal on WWF RAW.

– March 23rd, Kwang defeated Brian Williams on WWF Wrestling Challenge.

– April 11th, Kwang lost to Bret Hart on WWF RAW.

– April 12th, Kwang defeated the 1-2-3 Kid on WWF Wrestling Challenge.

– April 26th, Kwang lost to Razor Ramon on WWF RAW.

– May 25th, Kwang defeated Chris Hamrick on WWF Superstars.

– June 20th, Kwang defeated Mike Maraldo on WWF RAW.

– July 2nd, Kwang defeated Chris Kanyon on WWF Wrestling Challenge.

– July 3rd, Kwang defeated Jim Powers on WWF Superstars.

– August 15th, Kwang lost to The Undertaker on WWF RAW.

– August 17th, Kwang defeated Scott Taylor on WWF Superstars.

– September 26th, Kwang defeated Rich Myers on WWF RAW.

– November 28th, Kwang defeated Scott Taylor on WWF RAW.

– December 12th, Kwang defeated Rich Myers on WWF RAW.

– January 22, 1995, Kwang competed in the WWF Royal Rumble ’95.

– May 17th, Vega defeated The Brooklyn Brawler on WWF Wrestling Challenge.

– June 5th, Vega defeated Kenny Kendall on WWF RAW.

– June 25th, Vega lost to Mabel in the finals of the WWF King of the Ring ’95.

– June 26th, Vega challenged Jeff Jarrett for the WWF Intercontinental Title.

– July 24th, Vega & Razor Ramon challenged Owen Hart & Yokozuna for the WWF World Tag Team Titles.

– August 15th, Vega defeated Mark Thomas on WWF Wrestling Challenge.

– August 28th, Vega & Bob Holly lost to the Million Dollar Corporation (Tatanka & Kama) on WWF RAW.

– September 24th, Vega defeated Waylon Mercy at WWF In Your House 3.

– October 23rd, Vega lost to Goldust on WWF RAW.

– January 21st, Vega competed in the WWF Royal Rumble ’96.

– January 22nd, Vega lost to Vader on WWF RAW.

– March 10th, Vega defeated Tatanka on WWF Superstars.

– March 31st, Vega lost to Steve Austin at WWF WrestleMania XII.

– April 1st, Vega challenged Goldust for the WWF Intercontinental Title.

– April 29th, Vega defeated the 1-2-3 Kid on WWF RAW.

– May 27th, Vega lost to Steve Austin in the quarter finals of the WWF King of the Ring ’96.

– May 28th, Vega defeated Steve Austin in a Caribbean Strap match at WWF In Your House 8.

– June 24th, Vega defeated Justin Bradshaw on WWF RAW.

– July 21st, Vega lost to Justin Bradshaw in a Free for All on WWF In Your House 9.

– August 18th, Vega lost to Owen Hart at WWF SummerSlam ’96.

– August 20th, Vega lost to Hunter Hearst Helmsley on WWF Superstars.

– September 22nd, Vega defeated Marty Jannetty in a Free for All & Vega would also defeat Justin Bradshaw in a Caribbean Strap match at WWF In Your House 10.

– November 18th, Vega lost to Faarooq on WWF RAW.

– November 19th, Vega, Jake Roberts & Marc Mero lost to British Bulldog, Owen Hart & Crush on WWF Superstars.

– December 17th, Vega & Jesse Jammes challenged Owen Hart & British Bulldog for the WWF World Tag Team Titles.

– December 30th, Vega & Bret Hart defeated Steve Austin & Faarooq on WWF RAW.

– January 11, 1997, Vega lost to Faarooq on WWF Shotgun Saturday Night.

– January 19th, Vega competed in the WWF Royal Rumble ’97.

– January 31st, Vega defeated Flash Funk on WWF RAW.

– February 16th, The Nation of Domination (Vega, Crush & Faarooq) defeated Bart Gunn, Goldust & Flash Funk at WWF In Your House 13.

– March 17th, Nation of Domination (Vega & Crush) lost to The Legion of Doom (Road Warrior Hawk & Road Warrior Animal) on WWF RAW.

– March 31st, Nation of Domination defeated Adam O’Brien & Rod Bell on WWF RAW.

– April 9th, Vega defeated Rocky Maivia on WWF RAW.

– June 2nd, Vega lost to Mankind in the first round of the WWF King of the Ring ’97.

– June 30th, Vega defeated Flash Funk on WWF Shotgun Saturday Night.

– August 3rd, Los Boricuas (Vega, Jose Estrada & Miguel Perez) defeated The Disciples of Apocalypse (8-Ball, Chainz, Crush & Skull) at WWF SummerSlam.

– October 5th, Los Boricuas (Vega, Miguel Perez, Jesus Castillo & Jose Estrada) lost to Disciples of Apocalypse (Skull, 8-Ball, Chainz & Crush) at WWF In Your House 18.

– October 7th, Vega lost to Goldust on WWF RAW.

– October 21st, Los Boricuas (Vega & Miguel Perez) challenged Legion of Doom for the WWF World Tag Team Titles.

– November 11th, Los Boricuas lost to Billy Gunn & Road Dogg on WWF RAW.

– November 24th, Vega lost to Ken Shamrock on WWF RAW.

– December 11th, Los Boricuas lost to The Head Bangers (Mosh & Thrasher) on WWF Shotgun Saturday Night.

– December 30th, Vega lost to Owen Hart on WWF RAW.

– January 12, 1998, Los Boricuas (Vega & Jesus Castillo) defeated TAKA Michinoku & Scott Taylor on WWF RAW.

– January 18th, Vega competed in the WWF Royal Rumble ’98.

– February 15th, Vega, Triple H & New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) lost a No DQ match to Chainsaw Charlie, Cactus Jack, Steve Austin & Owen Hart at WWF In Your House 20.

– March 29th, Los Boricuas competed in a 15-Tag Team Battle Royal at WWF WrestleMania XIV.

– April 28th, Vega lost to Dan Severn on WWF RAW.

– May 11th, Vega defeated Chainz on WWF Shotgun Saturday Night.

– June 2nd, Los Boricuas challenged Midnight Express (Bodacious Bart & Bombastic Bob) for the NWA World Tag Team Titles.

– June 30th, Vega defeated Brakus in the Brawl 4 All on WWF RAW.

– August 10th, Vega lost to Darren Drozdov in the Brawl 4 All on WWF RAW.

– January 6, 2000, Vega & Huracan Castillo competed in a 3-Way for the vacant IWA Puerto Rico Tag Team Titles.

– November 25th, Hombre Dinamita competed in a invitational match for the vacant IWA Puerto Rico Hardcore Title.

– June 16, 2001, Dinamita defeated Faraon Zaruxx for the vacant IWA Puerto Rico Hardcore Title.

– April 6th, Vega defeated Apolo for the IWA Puerto Rico Heavyweight Title.

– April 13th, Vega lost the championship to Apolo.

– July 17, 2004, Vega defeated Ray Gonzalez for the IWA Puerto Rico Heavyweight Title.

– November 20th, Vega competed in a Boricua Rumble for the IWA Puerto Rico Hardcore Title.

– December 18th, Vega & Invader #1 challenged La Artilleria Pesada (Thunder & Lightning) for the IWA Puerto Rico Tag Team Titles.

– November 12, 2005, Vega defeated Chicano for the IWA Puerto Rico Heavyweight Title.

– April 1, 2006, Vega defended the IWA Puerto Rico Heavyweight Title against Apolo.

– April 15th, Vega lost the title to Apolo.

– May 20th, Vega would defeat Apolo to win back the IWA Puerto Rico Heavyweight Title.

– June 17th, Vega lost the championship to Lightning.

– February 24, 2007, Vega competed in a Puerto Rican Rumble.

– March 24th, Vega competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant WAR World Title.

– March 25th, Vega & Condor Ortiz defeated Los Supermedics (Dr. Nightmare & Dr. Terror) for the vacant WAR World Tag Team Titles.

– November 23rd, Vega won the vacant RXW World Title by winning a Battle Royal.

– March 1, 2008, Vega defended the title against Ricky Banderas.

– April 26th, Vega retained the title in a 3-Way.

– June 14th, Vega defended the title against Ricky Vega.

– October 25th, Vega challenged Bruce Santee for the D1PW Heavyweight Title.

– November 29th, Los Autenticos (Vega & Miguel Perez) defeated The Arabians (Hardam Kadafi & Zaeir Arafat) for the IWA Puerto Rico Tag Team Titles.

– January 6, 2009, Vega defended the RXW World Title against The Sheik.

– January 23rd, Vega retained the title against Slash.

– February 14th, Vega defended the title against Necro Butcher in a Extreme Rules match.

– December 12, 2010, Vega competed in a 3-Way Super Libre for the GDT National Title.

– January 6, 2011, Vega challenged Chris Cage for the IWA Puerto Rico Intercontinental Title in a Cage match.

– April 15th, Vega challenged The Sheik for the NWA North American Heavyweight Title.

– August 13th, Vega challenged Jorge Luis Rivera for the ACE Heavyweight Title.

– February 2, 2013, Vega challenged Ray Gonzalez for the WWC Universal Heavyweight Title.

– February 9th, Vega defeated Carlos Colon for the WWC Ownership.

– June 29th, Vega defeated Carlito Caribbean Cool at WWC Summer Madness.

– November 16th, TNT defeated Chris Angel for the WWC Universal Heavyweight Title.

– December 15th, TNT lost the title to The Mighty Ursus in a 3-Way.

– January 19, 2014, TNT defeated The Mighty Ursus to win back the WWC Universal Heavyweight Title.

– March 8th, TNT lost the title to Ray Gonzalez.

– March 30th, TNT defeated Apolo for the WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Title.

– July 19th, TNT lost the title to Carlito.

– September 6th, Vega competed in the WWC Carlos Colon Hall of Fame Cup Battle Royal.

– October 17, 2015, Vega lost to Jaka at GCW Bullet to the Head.

– June 15, 2019, Vega competed in the semi-final 4-Way of the AIW Lightning Invitational Tournament ’19.

– July 25th, Vega challenged Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW National Openweight Title.

– October 5th, Vega lost a No DQ 3-Way to Jimmy Havoc on MLW Fusion.

– October 18th, Vega challenged Mil Muertes for the PCW ULTRA Heavyweight Title.

– November 2nd, Vega lost to Leo Brien on MLW Fusion.

– November 9th, Vega competed in a Battle Royal on MLW Fusion.

– December 5th, Vega lost a Street Fight to Gino Medina on MLW Fusion.

– January 11, 2020, Vega lost to Richard Holliday on MLW Fusion.

– February 1st, Vega, Mance Warner & Logan Creed lost to The Dynasty (Richard Holliday, Alex Hammerstone & Gino Medina) on MLW Fusion.

– March 13th, Vega & Mance Warner lost a Tijuana Street Fight to Mortiz & Pagano on MLW Fusion.