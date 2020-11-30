John Walters

Real Name: John Stagikas

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 225 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 31, 1979

Hometown: Framingham, Massachusetts

Pro Debut: 2001

Trained By: Killer Kowalski & Mike Hollow

Finishing Move: Hurricane DDT

Biography

– Walters is also known as RJ Brewer & has the nickname Hurricane.

– September 7, 2001, Walters defeated Slyk Wagner Brown for the CW Television Title.

– December 14th, 12-Pack (Walters & Vince Vicallo) defeated One Night Stand (Aaron Stevens & Edward G. Xtasy) for the CW Tag Team Titles.

– July 20, 2002, Walters defeated Adam Booker at UWF Deception.

– September 21st, Walters defended the CW Heavyweight Title against Johnny Heartbreaker.

– October 12th, Walters retained the title against Vince Vicallo.

– November 2nd, Walters defended the title against Steven Richards in a Singapore Cane match.

– November 16th, Walters retained the title against Aaron Stevens.

– December 20th, Walters defeated Adam Hastey for the EWA New England Title.

– January 11, 2003, Walters defended the CW Heavyweight Title in a Ladder match against Vince Vicallo.

– January 24th, Walters defended the title against Tim McNeany.

– January 31st, Walters defeated Adam Booker for the EWA Heavyweight Title.

– February 8th, Walters retained the CW Heavyweight Title against Arch Kincaid.

– March 22nd, Walters lost the EWA Heavyweight Title to Steve Ramsey.

– April 5th, Walters lost the CW Heavyweight Title to Luis Ortiz.

– April 29th, Walters & Eric Stevens lost to Team Angle (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) on WWE Smackdown.

– May 31st, Walters lost to Andy Anderson at ROH Do or Die.

– June 14th, Walters competed in a Four Corner Survival at ROH Night of the Grudges.

– June 28th, Walters lost to Maverick Wild in the finals of the New England Independent Invitational ’03 Tournament.

– July 19th, The Purists (Walters & Tony Mamaluke) defeated The Outcast Killaz (Diablo Santiago & Oman Tortuga) at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

– September 7th, Walters challenged Dylan Kage for the ACW Heavyweight Title.

– September 6th, Walters entered into the ROH Field of Honor.

– September 28th, Walters defeated CM Punk at JCW Snow Day.

– October 25th, Walters won a Four Corner Survival at ROH Empire State Showdown.

– November 11th, Walters & American Dragon lost to Spanky & Paul London on WWE Velocity.

– November 28th, Walters lost to Homicide at ROH The Conclusion.

– December 27th, Walters defeated Xavier at ROH Final Battle ’03.

– January 16, 2004, Walters defeated Billy Kryptonite for the CW Heavyweight Title.

– January 29th, Walters defeated Chad Collyer in a Pure Rules match at ROH The Last Stand.

– March 9th, Walters & Arch Kincaid lost to The Big Show in a Handicap match on WWE Smackdown.

– April 3rd, Walters lost to Austin Aries in the semi-finals of the 8th Annual ECWA Super 8 Tournament.

– April 23rd, Walters defeated Justin Credible at ROH Reborn: Stage One.

– May 1st, Walters won a 4-Way Elimination for the ECWA Heavyweight Title.

– May 23rd, Walters defeated Slyk Wagner Brown at WrestleJam 1.

– June 7th, Walters & Arch Kincaid lost to Rosey & The Hurricane on WWE Sunday Night Heat.

– June 25th, Walters defended the ECWA Heavyweight Title against Mike Kruel.

– July 13th, Walters lost to Hardcore Holly on WWE Velocity.

– August 28th, Walters defeated Doug Williams for the ROH Pure Title.

– September 11th, Walters retained the title against Nigel McGuinness.

– September 26th, Walters competed in a 3-Way for the vacant CCW Heavyweight Title.

– October 2nd, Walters defended the ROH Pure Title against Alex Shelley.

– December 26th, Walters retained the title against Jimmy Rave.

– February 12, 2005, Walters lost the ECWA Heavyweight Title to Scotty Charisma in a 5-Way.

– February 19th, Walters defended the ROH Pure Title against Jay Lethal.

– February 28th, Walters lost to Chris Masters on WWE RAW.

– March 5th, Walters lost the ROH Pure Title to Jay Lethal.

– March 18, 2006, Walters defeated Paul Lombardi for the NECW Heavyweight Title.

– April 8th, Walters challenged John McChesney for the NWA Upstate No Limits Title.

– May 13th, Walters defended the NECW Heavyweight Title against DC Dillinger.

– June 10th, Walters lost the NECW Heavyweight Title to DC Dillinger in a title vs. title tag team match.

– June 23rd, Walters competed in the NECW Iron 8 ’06 Final 4-Way.

– June 24th, Walters challenged Chris Hero for the CZW World Heavyweight Title.

– July 14th, Walters defeated Luis Ortiz at BTW Caged Heat.

– August 25th, Walters defeated Maverick Wild at MXW Golden Quest.

– November 3rd, Walters lost to Nigel McGuinness at ROH Honor Reclaims Boston.

– February 10, 2007, Walters challenged Slyk Wagner Brown for the DPW Heavyweight Title.

– March 17th, Walters lost to Eddie Edwards at 2CW Green With Envy.

– March 24th, Walters lost to Jason Blade in a NECW Loser Leaves Town Last Man Standing match.

– May 12th, Walters defeated Jay Lethal for the BTW Heavyweight Title.

– May 26th, Walters retained the title against Justin Credible.

– June 3rd, Walters defeated Claudio Castagnoli at WrestleJam 4.

– March 29, 2008, Walters lost the BTW Heavyweight Title to Too Cold Scorpio with special Referee Diamond Dallas Page.

– April 11th, Walters won the 2CW Heavyweight Title by winning a 3-Way.

– April 12th, Walters lost the title to Slyk Wagner Brown in a 4-Way.

– June 28th, Walters defeated Too Cold Scorpio in a I Quit match to win the BTW Heavyweight Title.

– October 10th, Walters defended the title in a Hardcore match against Justin Credible with special Referee Mick Foley.

– November 8th, Walters defended the title against Justin Credible.

– March 27, 2009, Walters retained the title against Jay Lethal with special Referee Ric Flair.

– March 29th, Walters lost the title to Justin Credible.

– April 11th, Walters competed in a 4-Way Ladder match for the 2CW Heavyweight Title.

– May 31st, Walters challenged Jonny Storm for the FCW Title.

– July 24th, Walters challenged Chase Del Monte for the CW Heavyweight Title.

– May 1, 2010, Walters lost to Isys Ephex in the finals of the 2CW Grand Prix ’10 Tournament.

– May 14th, Walters defeated Nicky Oceans to win the NWS Chris Candido Memorial J-Cup ’10.

– December 12th, Brewer competed in a 4-Way for the vacant LLUSA Heavyweight Title.

– January 22, 2011, Brewer lost to Magno in a Mask vs. Hair match on LLUSA Masked Warriors.

– June 18th, Brewer won the LLUSA Heavyweight Title by winning a 3-Way against Lizmark Jr. (c) & Marco Corleone.

– August 27th, Brewer retained the title against Magno.

– October 29th, Walters lost to Joel Redman at 4FW WrestleWar.

– October 19, 2012, Walters competed in a 3-Way for the 2CW Heavyweight Title.

– March 23, 2013, Brewer challenged Flex Armstrong for the BTW Heavyweight Title.

– June 22nd, Brewer lost to Rob Van Dam at the BTW Summer Spectacular Tour.

– March 21, 2014, Brewer defeated Flex Armstrong for the BTW Heavyweight Title.

– March 22nd, Brewer lost the title to Flex Armstrong.

– May 31st, Brewer competed in the wXw Shortcut to the Top.

– November 12, 2016, Brewer lost to Jay White at NJPW Charity Pro-Wrestling on the Mat.

– September 13, 2018, Walters defeated Elia Markopoulos at CW Thursday Night Chaos II.

– October 26th, Walters challenged JT Dunn for the CW Heavyweight Title.

– October 31st, Walters defeated Jonathan Gresham on Beyond It’s Alive.

– November 16th, Walters lost to Maxwell Jacob Friedman at CW Breaking Point ’18.

– December 31st, Walters lost to Wheeler YUTA at Beyond Heavy Lies the Crown ’18.