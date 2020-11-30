D-Von Dudley Misses WWE TV Tapings Due to Health Issues

D-Von Dudley has missed the last several weeks of WWE TV due to health issues, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Dudley, who works as a producer in WWE, has not been at tapings over the last several weeks due to said issues.

Dudley first revealed his issues on the latest episode of his Table Talk podcast, appearing to explain that he’s missed that show due to the issues and saying (per POST Wrestling) that he’s “Hanging in there. I’ve had some health issues but I’m hanging in there. I miss you guys. Hopefully I’ll be back soon. I gotta see what the doctors say but, it’s been a little rough, but I’ve been hanging in there, doing what I can.”

Dudley did not reveal the specific details behind his health issues. On behalf of everyone at 411, we wish Dudley the best and hope for a quick and full recovery from his issues.