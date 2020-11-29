Jimmy Rave announces retirement after having his arm amputated

Jimmy Rave, best known for teaming with Lance Archer in the Rock N’ Rave Connection in TNA (now Impact Wrestling) and being the Crown Jewel of Prince Nana’s Embassy in Ring of Honor announced this evening that he underwent an amputation of his left arm below the elbow due to an infection, obviously also announcing his retirement as a professional wrestler.

Rave, 37, was trained by Atlanta-area star Murder One and first broke into the business in the Georgia independent scene, including NWA Wildside in 1999. He toured Japan several times, competing in the 2008 New Japan Pro Wrestling Best of Super Juniors Tournament and for Dragon Gate. Rave had held the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship. He had most recently been training talents and wrestling for Combat Zone Wrestling: