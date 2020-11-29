11/29/20 ROH TV Results

– This weeks episode begins with a promo from The Foundation (Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus (wearing a red squid/skeleton mask). They discuss on how they’ll rebuild Ring of Honor brick by brick.

– Next up the host Quinn McKay discusses the upcoming matches for the show. Brody King vs. Shane Taylor & Josh Woods vs. Jay Lethal.

– We see promos from both Josh “the Goods” Woods & Jay Lethal. Woods says he needs to defeat Lethal in their rematch so it can shoot him straight to the top. Lethal discusses how he loves actual wrestling & if he had 1 more minute against LSG then he would have won the match. Lethal said he’ll defeat Woods no matter what.

– Commentators are Caprice Coleman & Ian Riccaboni. Ring Announcer is Bobby Cruise. Referee for the first match is Todd Sinclair, Joe Mandak is the referee for the second match.

Match #1: PURE Rules Matchup – Josh Woods defeated Jay Lethal via pinfall.

– We see the new segment trending with Matt Taven as his first guest is the returning Mike Bennett. We see a promo by Mark Briscoe discussing their rematch clause for the tag team titles & how his brother needs to quit worrying about EC3. Mark says he’ll find a new partner to take the ROH World Tag Team Titles at Final Battle.

– Promos are shown by Brody King & Shane Taylor on their upcoming match. Brody wants to seek the World Title. He says if Shane Taylor wants the title then he’ll have to go through him. Taylor mentions how himself & Kenny King are still great friends & then he discusses Brody King. He says once he goes through Brody then he’ll go on to win the World Title.

Match #2: Brody King defeated Shane Taylor

Next weeks matches will be a PURE Rules Matchup with John Walters vs. Tracy Williams & Mike Bennett vs. Vincent.