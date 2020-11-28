Killer Kelly

Real Name: Raquel Lourenço

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 128lbs.

Date of Birth: March 21, 1992

Hometown: Lisbon, Portugal

Pro Debut: October 31, 2016

Trained By: Bruno Brito Wrestling Portugal School & wXw Academy

Finishing Move: Superkick

Biography

– October 31, 2016, Kelly would make her singles debut by defeating Marcos Vitoria at WP Batalha Dos 1000.

– March 5, 2017, Kelly challenged Luis Salvador WP National Title.

– May 1st, Kelly lost to Nina Samuels at WSW Wrestling World Tour.

– October 7th, Kelly lost to Laura Di Matteo in the first round of the wXw Femmes Fatales ’17.

– October 28th, Kelly lost to Alice at nGw Switchback ’17.

– December 2nd, Kelly competed in a 3-Way for the PWA Queen of Diamonds Title.

– December 16th, Kelly lost to Alpha Female at Next Step Goes X-Mas.

– January 20, 2018, Kelly challenged Toni Storm for the wXw Women’s Title.

– January 21st, Kelly lost to Veda Scott on wXw Shotgun.

– February 9th, Kelly competed in a 4-Way for the wXw Women’s Title.

– March 8th, Kelly defeated Veda Scott at wXw Inner Circle 5.

– March 10th, Kelly competed in a 4-Way for the vacant Women of KULT Title.

– April 14th, Kelly defeated Audrey Bride at wXw True Colors ’18.

– April 27th, Kelly challenged Viper for the ICW Women’s Title.

– May 5th, Kelly & Marius Al-Ani defeated Melanie Gray & Absolute Andy at wXw Superstars of Wrestling ’18.

– June 18th, Kelly competed in a 3-Way against Toni Storm (w) & Isla Dawn in a WWE NXT Women’s Title #1 Contendership match.

– July 14th, Kelly lost to Kay Lee Ray at EVE Slayers in Spandex.

– July 28th, Kelly lost to Dakota Kai on WWE NXT UK.

– August 8th, Kelly lost to Meiko Satomura in the first round of the WWE Mae Young Classic ’18.

– August 26th, Kelly & Charlie Morgan lost to Millie McKenzie & Xia Brookside on WWE NXT UK.

– September 1st, Kelly competed in a 3-Way for the vacant wXw Women’s Title.

– October 6th, Kelly lost to LuFisto in the semi-finals of the wXw Femmes Fatales ’18.

– October 13th, Kelly lost to Jinny on WWE NXT UK.

– October 14th, Kelly lost to Nina Samuels on WWE NXT UK.

– October 27th, Kelly defeated Kris Wolf at wXw Road to Broken Rules ’18.

– November 9th, Kelly lost to Kay Lee Ray in the first round of the SWE Queen of the Ring Tournament ’18.

– November 10th, Kelly challenged Melanie Gray for the wXw Women’s Title.

– February 15, 2019, Kelly defeated Faye Jackson & Toni Storm in a 3-Way at wXw Dead End XVIII.

– February 23rd, Kelly lost to Piper Niven on WWE NXT UK.

– March 7th, Kelly defeated Yuu at wXw Inner Circle 7.

– March 10th, Kelly challenged Toni Storm for the wXw Women’s Title.

– March 17th, Kelly defeated Claudia Bradstone in a No DQ at CTW Killers.

– April 27th, Kelly competed in a 4-Way for the PWC Maiden of Chaos Title.

– June 1st, Kelly competed in a 4-Way for the wXw Women’s Title.

– June 14th, Kelly competed in the NXT UK Women’s Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal on WWE NXT UK.

– June 15th, Kelly lost to Xia Brookside on NXT UK.

– October 5th, Kelly lost to Isla Dawn on NXT UK.

– October 26th, Kelly challenged Amale for the wXw Women’s Title.

– November 15th, Kelly lost to Toni Storm on NXT UK.

– December 14th, Kelly won a 4-Way at the wXw 19th Anniversary Show.

– March 5, 2020, Kelly defeated Stephanie Maze at wXw Inner Circle 9.

– March 14th, Kelly defeated Mad Kurt at Riptide the Storm ’20.

– July 3rd, Kelly defeated Baby Allison on wXw Shotgun.

– August 21st, Kelly competed in the wXw Shortcut to the Top ’20.

– September 18th, Kelly defeated Goldenboy Santos on wXw Shotgun.

– October 9th, Kelly challenged Metehan for the wXw Shotgun Title.

– October 11th, Kelly lost to Allysin Kay in the semi-finals of the GCW Bloodsport Women’s Tournament.

– November 24th, Kelly lost to Kimber Lee on Impact Wrestling.