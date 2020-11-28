Notice: register_sidebar was called incorrectly. No id was set in the arguments array for the "Sidebar" sidebar. Defaulting to "sidebar-1". Manually set the id to "sidebar-1" to silence this notice and keep existing sidebar content. Please see Debugging in WordPress for more information. (This message was added in version 4.2.0.) in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5311

Notice: register_sidebar was called incorrectly. No id was set in the arguments array for the "Polls" sidebar. Defaulting to "sidebar-2". Manually set the id to "sidebar-2" to silence this notice and keep existing sidebar content. Please see Debugging in WordPress for more information. (This message was added in version 4.2.0.) in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5311

Notice: register_sidebar was called incorrectly. No id was set in the arguments array for the "Recent Comments" sidebar. Defaulting to "sidebar-3". Manually set the id to "sidebar-3" to silence this notice and keep existing sidebar content. Please see Debugging in WordPress for more information. (This message was added in version 4.2.0.) in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5311
Fit Finlay resumes role as WWE producer - Gerweck.net
Deprecated: Function create_function() is deprecated in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wordpress-23-related-posts-plugin/init.php on line 440

Fit Finlay resumes role as WWE producer

Nov 28, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

Fit Finlay, the WWE producer who was furloughed back in April, has resumed his duties with the promotion, joining Shane Helms who also returned to work this week.

Finlay’s furlough, due to coronavirus cost-cutting measures, was a big surprise back in April as he was considered to be one of the leading individuals backstage in that department, especially when it comes to women’s wrestling.

The 62-year-old returned to WWE in 2012, a year after he was fired due to a bad judgment call at a non-televised live event. In March of 2011, Finlay was in charge of a house show when he gave the go-ahead to The Miz to interrupt the U.S. national anthem, drawing anger from members of the military who were in attendance.

Post Category: News     Tags:


Deprecated: Function create_function() is deprecated in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wordpress-23-related-posts-plugin/init.php on line 215

Deprecated: Function create_function() is deprecated in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wordpress-23-related-posts-plugin/init.php on line 215

Deprecated: Function create_function() is deprecated in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wordpress-23-related-posts-plugin/init.php on line 215

Related Posts

Leave a Reply


Notice: Undefined variable: user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Eva Marie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal