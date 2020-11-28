11/27/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown had a drop in viewership this week, getting an average of 1,986,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, down 229,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended up with 2,326,000 viewers when final numbers came in.

The first hour had 2,016,000 viewers and the second hour followed with 1,957,000 viewers. The show was #2 in the 18-34, #2 in 18-49, and #3 in 25-54 with 0.3, 0.55, and 0.65 in the ratings respectively.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

