Former Superstar’s Son receives a WWE Try Out

Nov 27, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Bronson Rechsteiner recently had a WWE tryout

There’s no word yet on how the tryout went. Rechsteiner is the 23 year old, 6-foot 230-pound son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, and the nephew of Scott Steiner. After a successful stint as running back for Kennesaw State University, Bronson was signed by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens earlier this year. However, the Ravens waived the undrafted rookie in early August, putting his hopes for a NFL career on hold.

One Response

  1. DirtbagFreitas says:
    November 27, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    I hear he’s got a 141 2/3 chance of being signed.

