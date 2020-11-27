Former Superstar’s Son receives a WWE Try Out

There’s no word yet on how the tryout went. Rechsteiner is the 23 year old, 6-foot 230-pound son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, and the nephew of Scott Steiner. After a successful stint as running back for Kennesaw State University, Bronson was signed by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens earlier this year. However, the Ravens waived the undrafted rookie in early August, putting his hopes for a NFL career on hold.