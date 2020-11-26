Team McAfee with the advantage over The Undisputed Era at WarGames

Team McAfee got the advantage over The Undisputed Era for WarGames after Pete Dunne yesterday successfully defeated Kyle O’Reilly in a ladder match main event on NXT on USA Network.

The win came thanks to an assist from a masked man who pushed the ladder that O’Reilly was on, sending him crashing down all the way to the ringside area next to the commentator’s desk.

With this win, Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch will have the numerical advantage during the double ring, double cage match until everyone gets in the ring and the match officially begins.

This will be the fourth consecutive time that The Undisputed Era will be part of WarGames, winning the first one but losing the next two.