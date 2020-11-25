AEW President Tony Khan compares the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the AEW universe.

“One of the great things [Marvel does] is they really care about what their audience wants, and they go out of their way to hear their fans,” Khan explained. “And I think that’s what I try to do with AEW and we all have made our mission with AEW is to give a wrestling show that was giving the fans what they were missing in wrestling. I think we’ve carved out a great space for ourselves, similar to Marvel. Obviously, I’d love to have the kind of mainstream success they’ve had. But within the world of wrestling, we’ve been extremely successful. And in the mainstream, we are very successful. I mean, we’ve got a top TV show. Since the news has dominated really the last eight-plus months, we’ve always consistently been in the top five non-news shows, often number one or number two, and that is great mainstream success. I’d like to get even bigger, and Marvel is a great company to try and aspire to be like them. I would absolutely take that comparison all day.”