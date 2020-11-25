News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature more build for the upcoming “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event.

The main event will be a Ladder Match that features one member of The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly) vs. a wrestler from The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch). The winner will earn the advantage for his team in WarGames next month.

Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Kevin Owens does guest commentary to fill in for Wade Barrett

* The storyline between Boa and Xia Li will continue

* Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae

* Who will be picked for Team Candice LeRae vs. Team Shotzi Blackheart in WarGames?

* A member of The Undisputed Era vs. a member of The Kings of NXT to determine who gets the advantage in WarGames

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

