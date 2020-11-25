Jazz returns, makes Impact Wrestling debut

Jazz, the former WWE and NWA Women’s champion, made her return to television last night in a backstage segment on Impact Wrestling, revealing she will be part of the Knockouts Tag Team title tournament.

Jazz never wrestled for Impact Wrestling and will be making her in-ring debut next week as she teams up with Jordynne Grace to take on Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle in the quarter final of the tournament on Tuesday.

Last month, Jazz said that she was “done” in the ring and retiring in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, citing issues with her knees, back, and a lot more mentally and emotionally. Last year, she vacated the NWA Women’s title after a 948-day reign.

The 48-year-old Louisiana native has now said that she wants to retire at the top by winning the Knockouts Tag Team titles. You can see her return below.