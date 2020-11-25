Impact Wrestling’s Bob Ryder passes away

Nov 25, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Saddened to report that Impact Wrestling executive Bob Ryder passed away today following a long battle with cancer.

Ryder had been battling cancer for a number of years, living well beyond the 3-6 months he was initially told he had left. At one point, Ryder had beaten the cancer into remission, but it returned and he had been undergoing chemotherapy weekly while still maintaining his Impact duties from his home in Nashville, TN. Ryder was found this morning.

Ryder also co-hosted the talk show WCW Live with Jeremy Borash on the company's web site.






