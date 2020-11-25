Impact Wrestling’s Bob Ryder passes away

Saddened to report that Impact Wrestling executive Bob Ryder passed away today following a long battle with cancer.

Ryder had been battling cancer for a number of years, living well beyond the 3-6 months he was initially told he had left. At one point, Ryder had beaten the cancer into remission, but it returned and he had been undergoing chemotherapy weekly while still maintaining his Impact duties from his home in Nashville, TN. Ryder was found this morning.

Bob Ryder was found dead at his home in Nashville by police today. We don't know more but he had fallen yesterday and was on advanced chemo. Impact officials couldn't get in touch with him and went to his home and he never answered, police were called and found him dead, — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 25, 2020

Ryder also co-hosted the talk show WCW Live with Jeremy Borash on the company’s web site.

There are people that can enter your life and completely change everything. Bob Ryder was that person for me. His courageous, long fight with cancer never kept his spirits down. He was the kind of best friend that comes along once in a lifetime. I will miss him terribly. — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) November 25, 2020











