Impact spoofs AJ Styles, Update on WWE’s TLC

– From last night’s Impact episode: Karl Anderson brought out CJ Swoogle to the ring. It was Hornswoggle, and he came out to AJ’s old TNA theme “GET READY TO FLY!”.

Via Dave Meltzer:

“There’s nothing definitive for TLC right now except for Drew McIntyre vs Braun Strowman. That’s the only thing even Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan might be pushed back until the Royal Rumble. But Daniel Bryan is the next program planned for Roman.

But when I was watching Raw and I saw the angle I thought ok it’s for sure going to be Braun Strowman but the whole show was built around a tournament that he wasn’t in. So next week they’re just going to throw the whole tournament out and it’s going to be Braun? I can see Braun coming in and saying he was unfairly left out and get himself a match to get the title shot. So I can see him beating the guy who wins the tournament. That angle at the start of the show was designed to spotlight him and turn him heel. I don’t know exactly anymore but that’s who I was told would be Drew’s opponent.”