Helms back in producer role with WWE after seven-month furlough

Shane Helms, who was furloughed by WWE back in April, has returned to his producer role this week, ending seven months on the sidelines thanks to coronavirus cost-cutting measures.

Quite a few WWE producers and coaches lost their jobs over the past several months as WWE cut its touring business due to COVID-19 but the company said that the majority of those who were furloughed back in April would be returning to work by the end of 2020.

Helms, as the Hurricane, made a surprise cameo appearance at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view during the Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara cinematic match from the Hardy compound along with fellow former WWE Superstar Gangrel.

“I want to send a personal Thank You to the @AEwrestling team, @TonyKhan and @MATTHARDYBRAND for letting me play tonight. This business is ALL OF OURS!! Thanks for letting me be me,” Helms wrote after the show aired.