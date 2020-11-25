Friends and co-workers pay tribute to Impact’s Bob Ryder

Friends and former co-workers paid tribute to Bob Ryder, the long-time Impact Wrestling employee and pioneer for wrestling websites after it was reported that he passed away today.

Ryder worked for WCW and Impact Wrestling and also headed the ECW website back in the day apart from running 1wrestling.com before he sold his business.

“There are people that can enter your life and completely change everything. Bob Ryder was that person for me,” said Jeremy Borash, who hosted WCW Live with him. “His courageous, long fight with cancer never kept his spirits down. He was the kind of best friend that comes along once in a lifetime. I will miss him terribly.”

Former Impact Wrestling President Dixie Carter said that she was beyond devastated to hear about the passing of Ryder. “He was the kindest, most selfless person you could imagine. He always did for others. He meant the world to me. We had just talked & I was worried he would be alone for Thanksgiving. Cannot tell u how much I will miss,” Carter wrote.

Christopher Parks, who used the name of Abyss while at Impact Wrestling, said he was crushed with the news. “He was one of a kind. He loved the business, the talent and everyone around him. He wore countless hats and was a big part of the success I had during my career. I love you Bob. Rest In Peace my friend,” Parks commented.

Matt Hardy also chimed in and talked about how Bob took great care of him and his family during his time with Impact Wrestling, noting that even after he left, Ryder was incredibly supportive of his family and career. “Godspeed, my friend, you’ll be missed,” Hardy wrote.

Taz, who knew Ryder from the ECW days, said he was very sad to hear the news and Ryder was always awesome to him. Former fellow ECW star Tommy Dreamer added that he had just spoken to him three days ago.

The NWA champion Nick Aldis said that the wrestling business is a tough, harsh and often cold business and you don’t forget the people that were in your corner. “Bob Ryder was in my corner,” Aldis said. “Farewell Bob. I hope you know how much I appreciate what you did for me and my family. No more pain. RIP my friend.”

Eric Bischoff gave Ryder his WCW job and kept it short, saying that Ryder was a good man.

All Elite Wrestling released a short statement writing, “AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Bob Ryder, our thoughts are with his family, and his friends” but WWE did not acknowledge his passing yet.

Dave Scherer, who now runs PWInsider.com and started with Ryder over at 1wrestling.com before branching out wrote, “So sad to hear about the passing of my old friend Bob Ryder. He was a pioneer in wrestling reporting and without him TNA never would have happened. Bob lived HIS life HIS way and the wrestling business is better for his contributions. Rest in peace my friend.”

I am saddened by the passing of Bob Ryder. We shared a birthday and our love for Star Trek. Our talks on the phone would always start out as business, but would quickly evolve into the latest episode of Discovery. Birthday buddy, you will be missed. Sleep well my friend. #RIPBob — D'Lo Brown (@dlobrown75) November 25, 2020

From WrestlemaniaXI, AOL chat rooms, WCW Live, to moving him to Hendersonville, TNA days, Impact days, to Fantasy Football drafts(Bob brought the steaks) and the countless hours of working together…thank you for being you! Love ya my friend…your pain is over! RIP Bobby Ry pic.twitter.com/FJMbiGb92d — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) November 25, 2020











