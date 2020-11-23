Taylor Wilde is Coming Back to Impact Wrestling

Nov 23, 2020 - by James Walsh

PWInsider reports that former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion and former two-time Knockouts tag team champion Taylor Wilde is set to make her return to the company. Wilde, whose real name is Shantelle Taylor, was a regular with Impact (when it was TNA) from 2008 until 2011. She even had a WWE developmental deal at one point.

She retired in 2011 and became a firefighter, while also starting a family and working towards a degree in psychology. It’s unknown when her return appearance will happen.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. James says:
    November 23, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    I’m happy she’s back.

  2. Bulldawg says:
    November 23, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    Great talent.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Hikaru Shida

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal