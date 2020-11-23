Scott D’Amore Matching Melissa Coates Donations Dollar for Dollar
Scott D’Amore noted on Twitter that he plans to match 100% of the donations to Melissa Coates, a wrestler that had to have leg amputated. A GoFundMe has been set up for her, which you can donate to here.
He wrote: “Every wanted to be able to do more? This is your chance. Anybody who donates to Melissa’s cause in the next 48 hours I will match dollar for dollar. Every dollar you can spare has double the value.”
Anybody who donates to Melissa’s cause in the next 48 hours I will match dollar for dollar. Every dollar you can spare has double the value.https://t.co/bk7lZQ7HaB
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) November 23, 2020