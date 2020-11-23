Mike Patrick

Real Name:

Height:

Weight: 235 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Pro Debut: March 13, 2004

Trained By: NWA Florida

Finishing Move: Fisherman Suplex

Biography

– Patrick has used the nicknames Hot Property, Lover Boy & The Assassin. He switches his name around from Michael to Mike regularly depending on the promotion he works for at the time.

– Patrick has been in a tag team on & off with Leo Brien since early 2014. They have went by The Dirty Damn Outlaws & also The Dirty Blondes.

– March 13, 2004, Patrick made his in-ring debut by teaming with Kevin Devine in a losing effort to Amy Love & Mark Zout at a NWA Florida event.

– August 29, 2005, Patrick lost to Rene Dupree on WWE Sunday Night Heat.

– August 30th, Patrick lost to Doug Basham on WWE Velocity.

– August 7, 2007, Patrick lost to Moonshine McCoy in a Beard vs. Back hair match.

– August 28, 2009, Patrick & Deathrow challenged The Hatchet City All Stars (Essex & Maddox) for the WXW Tag Team Titles.

– February 6, 2010, Patrick lost to Ray Beez at BELIEVE XIV.

– April 10th, Patrick competed in the WXW Xtreme War Battle Royal.

– July 24th, Patrick & Van Daniels defeated Buck Quartermain & Steve Madison at WFC Summer Collision ’10.

– May 7, 2011, Patrick competed in the FUW Florida Underground Rumble for the vacant FUW Heavyweight Title.

– October 12, 2012, Patrick defeated Shooter Storm at WFC SeminoleMania IV.

– December 8th, Patrick, Joey Spector & Michael Faith lost to Homicide, Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Hernandez at RCW Texas Explosion VII.

– July 27, 2013, Patrick defeated Torcher at the UPW Debut show.

– September 29th, Patrick lost to Rich Swann on Ring Warriors TV.

– May 10, 2014, Heartbreak Enterprises (Patrick & Sean Davis) challenged The Fanboys (Jaison Moore & Shayne Swyft) for the UPW Tag Team Titles.

– July 29th, Patrick challenged Chasyn Rance for the FIP Florida Heritage Title.

– August 3rd, Patrick & Leo Brien defeated Rob Love & Ryan Oshun at BELIEVE 78.

– August 19th, Patrick & Leo Brien defeated Gabriel Black & Joey Mayberry at BELIEVE 81.

– September 27th, Patrick & Leo Brien competed in a 5-Team Battle Royal for the vacant RIOT Tag Team Titles.

– October 11th, The Dirty Blondes (Patrick & Leo Brien) lost to Black Hollywood (Shawn Edwards & Ray Smith) in the first round of the UPWA 7th Annual John J. Iradi Memorial Tag Team Tournament.

– October 18th, The Dirty Damn Outlaws (Patrick & Leo Brien) defeated Aaron Epic & Chasyn Rance at BELIEVE 87.

– February 28, 2015, The Dirty Blondes defeated Lince Dorado & Rhett Giddins to win the vacant AWA Florida Tag Team Titles.

– March 28th, The Dirty Blondes defended the titles against Aaron Epic & Gabriel Black.

– April 11th, Patrick competed in the UPW Royal Rumble for the Uproar Title.

– May 15th, The Dirty Blondes defended the recently won CWE Tag Team Titles against Ace Slater & Johann Ramzes.

– June 12th, The Dirty Blondes lost the titles against Johann Ramzes & Ace Slater.

– July 25th, The Dirty Blondes defended the AWA Florida Tag Team Titles against Josh Parker & Rhett Giddins.

– August 22nd, The Dirty Blondes retained the titles against Gabriel Black & Jody Kristofferson.

– September 19th, The Dirty Blondes defended the titles against Aaron Epic & Rhett Giddins.

– October 3rd, Patrick defeated Leo Brien at BELIEVE 109.

– October 17th, Patrick challenged Rhett Giddins for the SCW Florida Heavyweight Title.

– October 27th, The Dirty Blondes defeated Generation Genesis (Jeff Boom & Mitch Mitchell) for the NWA FUW Tag Team Titles.

– November 17th, The Dirty Blondes defended the titles against Hollywood Law (Hunter Law & Troy Hollywood).

– December 5th, The Dirty Blondes lost to War Machine (Hanson & Ray Rowe) on the ROH Road to Final Battle.

– January 2, 2016, The Dirty Blondes lost the AWA Florida Tag Team Titles to Jonny Vandal & Aaron Epic.

– February 25th, The Dirty Blondes defeated The Color Money (Snoop Strikes & Troy Hollywood) at ACW Thursday Night Throwdown.

– April 2nd, The Dirty Blondes competed in a 4-Way for the AWA Florida Tag Team Titles.

– May 28th, The Dirty Blondes defeated Stateline (Eddie Taurus & Damien Angel) for the ACW Tag Team Titles.

– June 9th, The Dirty Blondes defended the titles against THC (Taino & Cubantude).

– July 21st, The Dirty Blondes lost the titles to The Lacey Twins (Greyson & Gabe Lacey) in a 3-Way.

– August 12th, The Dirty Blondes challenged The Hooligans (Devin Cutter & Mason Cutter) for the FIP Tag Team Titles.

– October 9th, Patrick lost to Leo Brien in the semi-finals of the ACW King of Florida Tournament ’16.

– November 25th, The Dirty Blondes defended the FUW Tag Team Titles against Stateline.

– February 17, 2017, Patrick defeated Alex Perry at PPW Valentines Vengeance.

– March 24th, The Dirty Blondes lost to The Sandwich Squad (Aaron Biggs & Mecha Mercenary) in the first round of the CWF Mid-Atlantic Kernodle Brothers Tag Team Tournament ’17.

– June 2nd, The Dirty Blondes challenged Warbeast (Brody King & The Almighty Sheik) for the PCW Tag Team Titles.

– June 16th, The Dirty Blondes defeated The Hate Club (Damien Bennett & Stunt Marshall) in a Best two out of three falls match to win the AWN Tag Team Titles.

– June 25th, Patrick competed in the TBPW Rumble.

– July 9th, The Dirty Blondes defended the recently won NWA Elite Tag Team Titles against The Metal Riot Squad (John Saxon & Ryan Oshun) in a Steel Cage.

– September 3rd, The Dirty Blondes retained the titles against Shane Helms & Xtian Blake.

– December 7th, The Dirty Blondes lost to Rhett Giddins & Seth Petruzelli at MLW Never Say Never.

– January 11, 2018, The Dirty Blondes lost to Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta at MLW Zero Hour.

– January 20th, The Dirty Blondes defeated TNT (Terrell Hughes & Terrence Hughes) for the USWA Tag Team Titles, but they would then lose the titles right back to TNT in the same event.

– February 11th, The Dirty Blondes defeated The Head Bangers (Thrasher & Mosh) at the UXW 25th Anniversary Show.

– February 24th, The Dirty Blondes lost the DCCW Tag Team Titles to TNT.

– April 12th, The Dirty Blondes defeated Jimmy Yuta & Jason Cade at the MLW World Championship Final show.

– May 3rd, The Stud Stable (Patrick, Leo Brien & Parrow) defeated Rhett Giddins & TBD (Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta) on MLW Fusion.

– June 7th, The Dirty Blondes competed in a 3-Way for the MLW World Tag Team Titles.

– July 12th, The Dirty Blondes lost to Team Filthy (Fred Yehi & Simon Gotch) on MLW Fusion.

– July 19th, Patrick competed in the MLW Battle Riot.

– July 28th, The Dirty Blondes defeated TNT for the DCCW Tag Team Titles.

– September 6th, The Stud Stable lost to The Hart Foundation (Brian Pillman Jr., Teddy Hart & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) in a Hurricane match at MLW War Games.

– November 8th, The Dirty Blondes lost to Size Matters (Joey Ryan & Swoggle) at MLW Fightland.

– December 14th, The Dirty Blondes lost to Ace Romero & Barrington Hughes on MLW Fusion.

– February 23, 2019, The Dirty Blondes lost the USA Pro Tag Team Titles to The Slambinos (AJ Jannazzo & Francisco Ciatso).

– March 16th, The Dirty Blondes defeated Simon Sermon & Rob Adonis at WrestleMerica.

– April 3rd, The Dirty Blondes competed in a 4-Way for the UPWA Tag Team Titles.

– April 5th, Patrick competed in the MLW Battle Riot.

– June 4th, The Dirty Blondes defeated The Brothers Lockhart (Andrew & Erik Lockhart) in a Bullrope on a Pole match for the PW2.0 Tag Team Titles.

– June 29th, The Dirty Blondes defeated The Dead Presidents (Boog Washington & Lo Lincoln) at USA Pro Wrestle War II.

– August 14th, The Dirty Blondes challenged OAO (Hunter Law & Troy Hollywood) for the ACW Tag Team Titles.

– September 3rd, The Dirty Blondes defeated The Ugly Ducklings (Colby Corino & Rob Killjoy) at FIP All or Nothing ’19.

– December 14th, The Dirty Blondes challenged The Monster Squad (Joshua Cutshall & Billy Brash) for the VPW Tag Team Titles.

– February 1, 2020, The Dirty Blondes defeated Simply Safe-ish (Chris Silvio & Livid the Clown) for the VCW Tag Team Titles.