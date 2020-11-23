Hulk Hogan Stokes the Fires of a Biopic

Nov 23, 2020 - by James Walsh

In a post on Twitter, Hulk Hogan shared photos of himself as well as one of Chris Hemsworth, stating the actor is ready to play him. The photo shows Hemsworth with an impressive physique as he works out. He will play the Hulkster in a biopic for Netflix. He previously noted in an interview that he would have to gain more size than he did for Thor to play the WWE Hall of Famer.

Hogan seems to think he did enough. He wrote: “He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH”

