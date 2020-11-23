Billy Graham: “CANCER……… KILLS”

WWE hall of famer “Superstar” Billy Graham posted the following on Facebook:

CANCER……… KILLS

Fans, we all know that cancer does not care who it attacks, maims and kills. This photo of me you see here was taken just a few days ago on Thursday, the 19th in my home. The day before, on Wednesday the 18th, I had surgery on my nose to remove a quarter size cancer growth that my doctor said if left unchecked, it would have killed me. There are around 50 stitches on the outside and 10 on the inside of my nose. Total healing time is one year. I will keep you kind folks up to date on the progress of my healing of this life saving surgery. Superstar Billy Graham