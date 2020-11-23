Another WWE executive departs, update on Aleister Black

Nov 23, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Pam Murrin, who was WWE Senior Vice President for Data Strategy has been released from the company. She was was the company since 2016. John Brody, the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships for WWE, left the company earlier this month.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Despite the seeming coincidence of Aleister Black “being forgotten about” since his wife Zelina Vega was fired by WWE on November 13th, it has more to do with the fact he was a “Heyman Guy” and Paul Heyman is no longer booking Raw.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. mth says:
    November 23, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    “…it has more to do with the fact he was a “Heyman Guy” and Paul Heyman is no longer booking Raw.”
    Black was drafted to SmackDown.

  2. Joseph says:
    November 24, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    According to Dave Meltzer Aleister Black suffered a knee injury and his last match was Oct. 21st. So it looks like it has nothing to do with him being a Heyman guy or his wife being fired. He’s simply out with injury

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Hikaru Shida

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal