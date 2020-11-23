Another WWE executive departs, update on Aleister Black

– According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Pam Murrin, who was WWE Senior Vice President for Data Strategy has been released from the company. She was was the company since 2016. John Brody, the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships for WWE, left the company earlier this month.

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Despite the seeming coincidence of Aleister Black “being forgotten about” since his wife Zelina Vega was fired by WWE on November 13th, it has more to do with the fact he was a “Heyman Guy” and Paul Heyman is no longer booking Raw.