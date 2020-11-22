TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view announced for December 20

The TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view will be taking place on December 20, five days before Christmas at the ThunderDome inside the Tropicana Field.

This will be the last WWE pay-per-view of 2020 and the first one in the domed baseball stadium as WWE moves its elaborate production from the Amway Center.

With less than a month away for the pay-per-view, the build will immediately start tonight on the post-Survivor Series episode of Monday Night Raw.

TLC, a match which was eventually expanded to its own pay-per-view just like Hell In A Cell, typically has a men’s and women’s tables, ladders, and chairs match. Last year the two matches were King Corbin vs Roman Reigns and Kabuki Warriors vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.