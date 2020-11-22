USA Network Airing of Undertaker: The Last Ride Does Solid Number

Per Showbuzz Daily, a post-NXT airing of Undertaker: The Last Ride that aired on the USA Network drew an overnight audience of 461,000 viewers. The key P18-49 demo rating for the show was 0.10.

The show aired at 10:05 pm EST following NXT. For comparison, last Wednesday’s NXT episode, which ran from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm EST, drew 638,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.

As noted, USA aired the first episode of the WWE docuseries, which previously ran on the WWE Network.