Undertaker’s Bone Street Krew gang reunites in Orlando

The Bone Skull Krew, the group which ran with The Undertaker during the Attitude Era, have all reunited in Orlando in anticipation of tonight’s final farewell to The Undertaker at the Survivor Series.

Rikishi posted a photo with The Godfather, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Mideon, Henry Godwinn, and Taker himself in Orlando. All of them, along with the departed Yokozuna, Crush, Mr Fuji, and Paul Bearer, were part of the BSK. Also pictured with them were former referee Tim White and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Mideon, real name Dennis Knight, also posted a photo saying the BSK tested all negative and “it’s beginning,” probably referring to all the shenanigans that will take place among them leading up to the event.