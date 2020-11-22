The Undertaker takes on spicy chicken wings on First We Feast’s Hot Ones
Ahead of his final farewell at the Survivor Series, The Undertaker took on a spicy challenge for First We Feast on Hot Ones, where the legendary WWE Superstar ran the gauntlet of spicy sauces and chicken wings!
Hot Ones is a popular show where celebrities test out their tolerance for everything spicy and with Taker doing media rounds to promote the Survivor Series, it was only fitting to go in a fiery one-on-one – or one-on-ten in this case – too see how really tough the Dead Man is!
During the 30-minute episode, The Undertaker also opens up about a variety of subjects related to professional wrestling. The episode has already been seen by over 3 million people.
You can check it out below.
The more Undertaker does thing like this, the more I think he’s serious about retiring.