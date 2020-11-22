Raw vs. Smackdown: Results of the tradition 5 on 5 elimination matches

Nov 22, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Team Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce) defeated Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Natalya)

Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle) (with Omos) defeated Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Otis)

