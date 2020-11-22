Raw vs. Smackdown: Results of the tradition 5 on 5 elimination matches
Team Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce) defeated Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Natalya)
A double countout means…@LanaWWE is the SOLE SURVIVOR for #TeamRaw at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/v46u0wCJJG
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle) (with Omos) defeated Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Otis)
It's good to be #TeamRaw tonight.#SurvivorSeries @AJStylesOrg @BraunStrowman @RealKeithLee @WWESheamus @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/c1JoQdmANj
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020