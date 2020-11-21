WWE continues overhaul of its top positions with two firings and one new arrival

In a first of two filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday, WWE announced the hiring of Karen Mullane as its Controller and Principal Accounting Officer.

She replaces Mark Kowal, who was terminated after 19 years with the company. John Brody, WWE’s Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales and Partnerships, was also removed from his position as the company continues to replace personnel in top positions.

Prior to joining WWE, Mullane, 56, has served as the Chief Financial Officer of CreateMe Technologies, Vice President and Corporate Controller of SeatGeek, Inc., Vice President and Corporate Controller, Chief Accounting Officer for SoulCycle, and Vice President and Corporate Controller of Etsy, Inc.

She joins with a base salary of $415,000 per year, an annual target incentive award of 35% of her base salary, a sign-on bonus in the amount of $61,500, as well as relocation expenses and temporary housing. Mullane also got $166,000 worth of WWE Class A common stock.