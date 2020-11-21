Smackdown men’s and women’s Survivor Series teams complete with three final additions

Just two days before the show, the Smackdown Survivor Series teams are now complete. The men’s team had one more competitor left to be added while the women’s team had two more spots to fill.

Former Money In The Bank briefcase holder Otis was handpicked by Adam Pearce to join the men’s blue team while Bayley was also picked by Pearce for the women’s team. That left only one spot on the women’s team and a last chance qualifying match between Natalya and Tamina was held to determine the final member. Natalya eventually won that match to get her ticket to Survivor Series.

The Smackdown men’s team now has Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, and Otis while the women’s team consists of Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Natalya, and Bayley.