Last WWE ThunderDome show at the Amway Center set for December 7 Raw

WWE will be packing out of the Amway Center after the December 7 Monday Night Raw following a short extension to finish up its residency there in anticipation of the December 11 start date at the Tropicana Field according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

WWE and its crew will have to tear down the ThunderDome inside the Amway right after Raw and re-build it at the Tropicana Field in time for the Smackdown broadcast on Friday. The Tropicana Field will present its own logistical issues since this is an old stadium and not an arena.

The company paid the Amway Center a base lease of around $200,000 and $12,500 extra for Sunday shows, $10,000 extra for Monday and another $10,000 for Friday shows, $7,500 for days when WWE worked inside the venue, and an additional $2,500 for the rest of the days when the venue was just sitting idle.

WWE started its ThunderDome residency inside the Amway on August 21 and held every Raw, Smackdown, and pay-per-view there ever since.