Cena’s Wipeout Show Has Contestant Die During Competition

The TBS reboot of Wipeout hosted by John Cena has been by tragedy as a contestant died after completing the obstacle course. TMZ reports that a male contestant needed medical attention after he completed the course and was experiencing chest pains. The on-site medical team called paramedics and he was taken to a local hospital where he passed away later.

According to the site, police say they received a call just before noon on Wednesday and that the on-set emergency team had already trying to revive the man via a defibrillator. There are said to be precautions and safeguards on set including medical exams to every contestant before they compete. The set has two paramedics, safety producer and paramedic coordinator.

Cena and Nicole Byer host the series, which is an update of the ABC series that ran from 2008 until 2014. It is set to air on TBS with no premiere date set.

TBS told TMZ, “We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.”

Production company Endemol Shine North America issued a statement which read, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”